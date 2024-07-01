Bliss Car Wash Prioritizes Eco-Friendly Practices For an Earth-Friendly Shine

Oxnard, CA, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Renowned for its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, Bliss Car Wash proudly provides eco-friendly car wash services that deliver a pristine shine while minimizing the carbon footprint. With a focus on utilizing energy-efficient equipment and professional-grade, biodegradable products, Bliss Car Wash sets the standard for environmentally conscious automotive care.

At Bliss Car Wash, every aspect of the operation is designed with the car and the planet in mind. The company is Blue Coral Beyond Green Certified, a testament to its dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Using energy-efficient equipment that is gentle on vehicles and the environment, Bliss Car Wash ensures that each wash leaves cars sparkling clean without harming the planet.

In addition to employing eco-friendly products, Bliss Car Wash has integrated NuWave water treatment and reclamation systems into its operations. These state-of-the-art systems effectively remove oil and dirt from water, enabling the company to reuse an impressive 70 percent of its water. Bliss Car Wash is committed to conserving natural resources and reducing its environmental impact by minimizing water waste and maximizing efficiency.

Customers can rest assured that when they choose Bliss Car Wash, they receive top-quality service and support a company that prioritizes sustainability and eco-friendliness. Bliss Car Wash strives to promote a cleaner, greener future for generations to come with each wash.

For more information about its eco-friendly practices, visit the Bliss Car Wash website or stop by one of its locations today.

About Bliss Car Wash: Bliss Car Wash is a leading provider of eco-friendly car wash services, committed to delivering a pristine shine while minimizing environmental impact. Bliss Car Wash sets the standard for sustainable automotive care with energy-efficient equipment, biodegradable products, and innovative water treatment systems.

Company: Bliss Car Wash

Address: 2851 E Vineyard Ave

City: Oxnard

State: California

Zip Code: 93036

Telephone: 800-697-7459