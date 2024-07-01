LeverX Hosts LEVEREDGE 2024, an Exclusive Business Event Pushing the Envelope of Innovation

Miami, FL, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — LeverX, a global system integrator with over 20 years of experience in SAP implementation and custom software development, is proud to announce LEVEREDGE 2024. This exclusive event is designed to bring together more than 300 valued customers, esteemed partners, and recognized industry leaders for an immersive experience in digital transformation and innovation.

Scheduled for October 1-3, 2024 in Miami, FL, LEVEREDGE 2024 is uniquely positioned to enable C-level executives, high-level management and decision makers to deeply engage with business innovations, while providing ample opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration.

“We extend a warm invitation to our customers, partners, and industry leaders to join us for an exciting exploration of business innovation at LEVEREDGE 2024,” remarked Oleksii Yaremenko, Director, Global Services at LeverX. “We envision this event as a platform for exchanging pioneering ideas and fostering relationships with Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, SMBs, and innovative startups.”

LEVEREDGE 2024 will feature a diverse range of sessions, including keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, covering topics as diverse as Business AI, Digital Supply Chain, Intelligent Spend & Procurement, Data Migration, S/4HANA, Product Lifecycle Management, and more. Attendees will have many opportunities to gain valuable knowledge, discover new trends, engage with their peers, and forge valuable partnerships.

“We firmly believe that collaboration is key to driving innovation and success in our industry,” added Oleksii Yaremenko, Director, Global Services at LeverX. “By bringing together customers, partners, and industry leaders at LEVEREDGE 2024, we aspire to create lasting impact and cultivate a community dedicated to business innovation for years to come.”

Attending LEVEREDGE 2024 is by invitation only. Interested parties are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.

To request an invitation or apply as a speaker, please visit the LeverX website or email us at contact-leverx@leverx.com.

About LeverX

Founded in 2003 in the heart of Silicon Valley, LeverX is a global system integrator that provides SAP implementation and custom software development services to high-profile clientele around the world. LeverX’s experts support clients in North America, Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East throughout their digital transformation journeys.

The company’s expertise covers all the key areas of the SAP offering, including implementation, application and product development, business process automation, cloud enablement and migration, data intelligence, AI, and more. For more information, please visit https://leverx.com/.