Children’s and Teens’ Therapy Services (CATTS) Works With NDIS To Enhance Support For Sunshine Coast Families

Caboolture, QLD, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Children’s and Teens’ Therapy Services (CATTS) is a registered provider under the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). This collaboration aims to provide enhanced support and improved services to NDIS participants and their families in Caboolture, Gympie, Morayfield, Kawana Waters, and other areas on the Sunshine Coast.

CATTS, a leading provider of specialised therapy services for children and teens, has been dedicated to helping young individuals reach their full potential. With a comprehensive range of services including occupational therapy, speech language pathology, and physiotherapy, CATTS focuses on delivering tailored interventions that meet the unique needs of each child.

The partnership with NDIS enables CATTS to expand its reach and provide even more comprehensive support to families. By working closely with NDIS, CATTS can now offer a seamless experience for participants, ensuring that they receive the highest quality of care and support.

One of the key components of this partnership is the implementation of Positive Behaviour Supports (PBS) plans. These plans are designed to address and modify challenging behaviours by understanding their underlying causes and teaching new skills to replace them. CATTS’ team of specialised behaviour support practitioners will work collaboratively with NDIS participants, parents, caregivers, and other service providers to create and implement customised PBS plans.

CATTS offers a series of workshops and training sessions for parents and caregivers. These sessions aim to equip families with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively support their children’s behavioural and developmental needs. By providing practical strategies and evidence-based approaches, CATTS empowers families to create positive and supportive environments for their children.

“Since working with CATTS and implementing the PBS plan, many of our participants and their families have seen a remarkable improvement in their child’s behaviour. The support and guidance provided by the team have been invaluable,” says Ala Pietranik, marketing and communications manager at CATTS.

CATTS’ commitment to excellence is reflected in their team of highly qualified and dedicated professionals. All therapists and support practitioners at CATTS are registered with their respective professional bodies and undergo continuous professional development to ensure they stay at the forefront of their fields.

Families and caregivers on the Sunshine Coast are encouraged to learn more about the services offered by CATTS and how the partnership with NDIS can benefit them. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit CATTS or call at (07) 5353 9130.

About Children’s and Teens’ Therapy Services (CATTS)

Children’s and Teens’ Therapy Services (CATTS) is a leading provider of specialised therapy services for children and teens, dedicated to helping young individuals achieve their fullest potential. With a focus on holistic and evidence-based approaches, CATTS offers a range of services including occupational therapy, speech language pathology, physiotherapy, and positive behaviour support.

Media Contact:

Ala Pietranik

Marketing and Communications Manager

Children’s and Teens’ Therapy Services

Ground Floor, 9 Maud St,

Maroochydore QLD 4558, Australia

(07) 5293 9090

enquiries@catts.ybl.org.au

https://catts.org.au/