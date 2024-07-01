Future Electronics Hosted Cyber Security Seminar in Vejle, Denmark

Vejle, Denmark, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics recently concluded a successful Cybersecurity Seminar in Vejle, Denmark on April 23, 2024. The seminar addressed the critical importance of cyber security in the digital age and provided valuable insights into upcoming regulatory changes affecting internet-connected products.

The seminar underscored the necessity for electronics designers to integrate security measures into their designs promptly. With impending regulatory requirements in Europe and the UK, attendees gained crucial knowledge and tools to prioritize security in their designs and ensure compliance.

Expert speakers covered various security aspects essential for microcontroller unit (MCU) and microprocessor unit (MPU) systems, including Secure Boot, Secure Update, Secure Storage, Cryptography, and Secure Communication. Representatives from Nohau Solutions provided insights into software supply chain security, SBOM generation, static code analysis (SAST), and penetration testing according to Achilles Communications Certifications.

Attendees also learned about common attacks on electronic devices and best practices to conform with regulatory rules, focusing on EN18031-1. Discussions on Arm® TrustZone® & Secure Element architecture and provisioning security solutions further enriched the seminar.

Future Electronics is proud to have hosted this enlightening seminar, providing attendees with valuable insights and strategies for enhancing cyber security in their electronic designs to ensure regulatory compliance.

