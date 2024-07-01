Driving Polymer Strength: Impact Modifiers Market Growth Fueled by Urban Consumer Preferences for Safety and Durability in Vehicles

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global impact modifier market in its upcoming outlook titled, “Impact Modifier Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 to 2028″. In terms of value, the global impact modifier market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period due to various factors, regarding which FMI offers vital insights in detail.

Impact Modifier Market – Overview & Analysis

A more streamlined and comprehensive product portfolio offered by the manufacturers has encouraged end users towards the use of impact modifiers. Also, tailor-made offerings in the impact modifier product portfolio have enabled the manufacturers to improve the application portfolio of impact modifiers. It has been observed that weather testing of plastic additives such as impact modifiers during the production of the performance of materials has become more crucial than ever. Weathering in-service failures, in which impact modifiers play a major role are becoming increasingly prominent, especially in the case of automotive plastics. Impact modifiers offered improved wearability at reduced costs. Performance material manufacturers are particularly focusing on addressing the issue of weathering-related failures.

The demand for impact modifiers is especially high in regions such as China and Japan, where the automotive and electronic devices market is growing at a high rate. In these regions, the market is saturated with faded and low-quality plastics, whereas the consumers are demanding high-quality plastics, and manufacturers in these regions are reaping the benefit of these opportunities by developing plastics incorporated with impact modifiers which are better in quality with respect to the attractiveness of the object, durability, and sustainability. These trends can be reflected in the fact that many global players in the impact modifiers market are positioned to gain a greater share in the impact modifiers market in this region.

North America being a mature economy with a well-established manufacturing sector and high awareness towards the quality grade of impact modifiers, end-use industries tend to adopt premium quality impact modifiers. Also, high competition in the impact modifiers market in North America has led to the development of technically advanced impact modifiers with high durability and increased impact resistance properties under load. Manufacturers are coming up with solutions to include both of these properties in their impact modifiers, as these properties are basically a tradeoff.

Sometimes impact modifiers are known to be more of contaminants than stabilizers. For example, they are known to cause polymer degradation in the presence of UV and moisture resulting in adverse chalking in window and door profiles. These effects are accentuated when polymer materials that contain impact modifiers are exposed to extreme weather conditions. The damage is witnessed through undesired coloration in the products. The trend towards sustainability and green products has led to the development of green substitutes for impact modifiers and other polymer additives. Utilization of bio-based additives may slightly hinder the growth of the impact modifiers market and other polymer additives market.

This report covers various aspects of impact modifiers, including key trends adopted by market participants and their specific impact on each segment, and also offers insights and analysis of the opportunity in impact modifiers market in specific regions. North America is expected to register high growth rates between 2018 and 2026 and is also expected to remain the largest market through 2026. Based on market attractiveness, Europe and North America tend to be relatively attractive markets in the impact modifiers market. On the basis of end-use, the impact modifiers market is segmented as packaging, construction, consumer goods, and automotive.

Detailed profiles of some of the manufacturers of impact modifiers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their key product offerings, long-term and short-term strategies, and recent developments in the impact modifiers space.

A selection of key players include

Kaneka Corporation

Arkema S.A.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

LANXESS Corporation

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Akdeniz Kimya San. ve Tic. A.S.

Addivant USA , LLC

, LLC Akzo Nobel N.V.

Evonik Industries AG

Sundow Chemicals and Weifang Tianrui Chemical co. Ltd

Key Segments Covered

Global Impact Modifier Market – By Product Type

ABS Impact Modifier

EPDM Impact Modifier

MBS Impact Modifier

ASA Impact Modifier

AIM Impact Modifier

CPE Impact Modifier

By Application

PVC

Nylon

PBT

Engineering Plastic

By End Use

Packaging

Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

China

Japan

South-east Asia & rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

