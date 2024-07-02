Central Venous Catheter Market Set to Reach USD 5,314.5 Million by 2033 at a 5.1% of CAGR

The central venous catheter market is poised for steady growth, with market analysts forecasting a valuation of USD 5,314.5 million by 2033. Currently valued at USD 3,238.1 million in 2023, the market is expected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% over the forecast period.

It is anticipated by manufacturers in the central venous catheter business that growth will be consistent due to ongoing developments and a growing market for premium medical equipment. This expansion highlights the critical role central venous catheters play in contemporary healthcare and offers profitable prospects for stakeholders.

Because they make it possible to administer drugs, fluids, and blood products as well as assess central venous pressure and perform hemodynamic monitoring, central venous catheters are essential to medical therapies. The market for central venous catheters is expected to grow for a number of reasons, including the rising demand for less invasive operations, the rise in chronic illnesses, and developments in catheter design and material.

Parenteral nutrition, or intravenous nutrient infusion, is necessary for patients who are unable to acquire enough nutrients through oral or enteral means. This includes those who have had surgery, are receiving treatment for cancer, or have serious gastrointestinal disorders. As more people become aware of the significance of nutrition for both general health and patient rehabilitation, central venous catheters are becoming more and more required to deliver parenteral nutrition therapy.

Key Takeaways from the Central Venous Catheter Market Report:

In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 2,446.9 million.

The market size developed at a 4.7% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.

In 2022, the global market size stood at US$ 3,074.7 million.

In 2022, the non-anti-microbial catheter segment garnered 75.7% of the central venous catheter market shares.

In 2022, the double lumen segment gained 63.6% of the central venous catheter market shares.

In 2022, the hospitals segment garnered 60.3% of the central venous catheter market shares.

The United Kingdom’s central venous catheter market will develop at a CAGR of 9.0% through 2033.

Germany’s central venous catheter market will rise at a 3.3% CAGR through 2033.

Australia’s central venous catheter market growth will thrive at a 5.1% CAGR through 2033.

Coloplast unveiled a novel catheter in the United States in January 2023. The SpeediCath Flex Set catheter is intended for use by those with bladders and urine problems. Triple Action Coating Technology is a feature on all SpeediCath catheters designed to reduce the risk of urethral damage and urinary tract infections (UTIs) for patients with spinal cord injuries (SCI).

Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a pioneer in infusion therapy, announced the launch of its new Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter with one-time blood control in July 2022. The Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter, the newest invention from B. Braun, makes IV access safer for the clinician by reducing the risk of blood exposure and needlestick accidents.

The CVC market is expected to continue growing as healthcare professionals strive to fulfill patients’ changing expectations and enhance clinical results. Central venous catheters are maturing into essential instruments in contemporary healthcare due to the convergence of cutting-edge technology, patient-centric design, and infection control measures. A dedication to innovation, regulatory compliance, and the search for cost-effective solutions for patients and healthcare systems underpin the market’s growth trajectory,” says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

A blend of international and regional businesses defines the central venous catheter (CVC) market’s competitive environment. Prominent multinational corporations with sizable market shares include Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Teleflex Inc., and C.R. Bard (now acquired by BD). These market leaders use their vast product portfolios, well-developed distribution systems, and strong R&D departments to keep a competitive edge.

Regional players are essential to supplying local markets at the same time. They frequently concentrate on specialized markets, personalization, and affordable fixes while taking into account particular regional tastes and healthcare needs. Global and regional firms frequently use partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to increase their market share, gain access to new technology, and improve their product offerings.

Key Players in the Central Venous Catheter Market:

Angio Dynamics

C.R. Bard

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Kimal Healthcare

Come B.V.

Medtronic Plc

Smiths Medical

Vygon (UK) Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical Incorporated

Medical Components Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Central Venous Catheter Market Segmentation

By Product:

Dialysis Catheters

Acute Hemodialysis Catheter

Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter

Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter

PICC Catheters

Implantable Port

CVC Catheters

Tunneled Catheters

Non-tunneled Catheters

By Property:

Anti-microbial Catheter

Non-Anti-Microbial Catheter

By Design:

Single Lumen

Double Lumen

Multiple Lumen

By End-user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dialysis Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

