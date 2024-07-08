RideBoom India Going To Expands Ridesharing Services Across the Country

Chandigarh, India, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — RideBoom India, the leading ridesharing platform in the country, today announced the expansion of its services to 20 additional cities across India. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to revolutionize the way people commute in India.

RideBoom India was founded in 2020 with the mission of providing affordable, convenient, and eco-friendly transportation options to the masses. Since its inception, the company has experienced exponential growth, establishing a strong presence in major metropolitan areas such as Delhi, Chandigarh, Pune, Agra, and Kolkata.

“We are thrilled to bring our reliable and innovative ridesharing services to even more cities across India,” said Harminder Malhi known as Harry Malhi, CEO of RideBoom India. “Our commitment to providing accessible and sustainable transportation solutions has fuelled our expansion, and we are excited to empower more people to embrace the convenience and benefits of ridesharing.”

With the addition of 10 new cities in the coming months, RideBoom India will operate in a total of 25 cities, covering a significant portion of the country’s population. The expansion includes both tier-1 and tier-2 cities, ensuring that RideBoom’s services are available to a wider range of commuters.

The company’s ridesharing platform connects passengers with a network of verified and trained drivers, offering a seamless and secure transportation experience. Through its mobile app and website, users can easily book rides, track their trips, and make cash or cashless payments.

RideBoom India’s expansion is accompanied by the introduction of several new features and offerings, including:

Specialized services for corporate clients and events

Integration of eco-friendly electric vehicles in selected cities

Enhanced safety protocols and contactless payment options

Loyalty programs and rewards for frequent users

“We are committed to continually improving and expanding our services to meet the evolving transportation needs of the Indian market,” added Malhi. “This expansion is just the beginning, and we look forward to further strengthening our presence and making a positive impact on the way people move around the country.”

For more information about RideBoom India and its services, please visit https://rideboom.com/india/

About RideBoom India

RideBoom India is the leading ridesharing platform in the country, providing affordable, convenient, and eco-friendly transportation solutions to commuters across India. Founded in 2020, the company has experienced rapid growth and now operates in many cities, connecting passengers with a network of verified drivers. RideBoom India is committed to revolutionizing the way people commute and contributing to a more sustainable future.