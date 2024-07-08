Rohde & Schwarz approved by USB-IF for USB 3.2 Gen 1 & Gen 2 transmitter and receiver compliance testing

Munich, Germany, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) has approved the USB 3.2 Gen 1 & Gen 2 transmitter and receiver compliance test solution from Rohde & Schwarz, confirming that it meets the stringent requirements set by the standardization body. Manufacturers of USB devices preparing for official USB-IF certification can have full confidence in the accuracy and reliability of the test results produced by the test solution.

Caption: The R&S RTP oscilloscope supports USB 3.2 Gen 1&2 transmitter and receiver compliance approved by the USB-IF.

Rohde & Schwarz has received approval from the USB Implementers Forum for its USB 3.2 Gen 1 & Gen 2 transmitter (Tx) and receiver (Rx) compliance test solution. This approval underlines the company’s commitment to providing high-quality test and measurement solutions for the USB ecosystem.

The R&S RTP-K101 for Tx and R&S RTP-K102 for Rx enables manufacturers to test their USB devices for compliance with the USB 3.2 standard, using the R&S RTP oscilloscope from Rohde & Schwarz. The software option includes a range of test cases and scenarios that cover all aspects of electrical compliance testing of USB 3.2 Gen 1 & Gen 2 transmitters and receivers. They are implemented in the R&S ScopeSuite software, which controls all needed hardware to carry out these tests, including third-party bit error rate testers (BERT) required for receiver testing. R&S ScopeSuite features illustrated step-by-step instructions which guide users in terms of optimum setup and connection to test fixtures to obtain reliable test results in line with USB-IF test specifications.

The USB-IF is the industry body responsible for the promotion and development of the Universal Serial Bus (USB) standard. The organization oversees the development of USB technology standards and ensures that all USB-IF certified products meet the highest standards of interoperability and quality.

The R&S RTP-K101 for Tx and R&S RTP-K102 for Rx compliance test options for USB 3.2 Gen 1 & Gen 2 are available from Rohde & Schwarz and are part of the company’s extensive solutions portfolio for USB design and compliance testing. Rohde & Schwarz already has approval from the USB-IF for USB 2.0 transmitter and receiver testing as well as for USB cable and connector testing.

For more information on USB testing solutions from Rohde & Schwarz, go to: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/_251317.html

www.rohde-schwarz.com

Press contacts:

Europe (headquarters): Christian Mokry (phone: +49 89 4129 13052; email:

North America: Dominique Loberg (phone: +1 503 523-7951; email:

Asia Pacific: Sze Ming Ng (phone: +603 5569 0011; email: Europe (headquarters): Christian Mokry (phone: +49 89 4129 13052; email: press@rohde-schwarz.com North America: Dominique Loberg (phone: +1 503 523-7951; email: Dominique.Loberg@rsa.rohde-schwarz.com Asia Pacific: Sze Ming Ng (phone: +603 5569 0011; email: press.apac@rohde-schwarz.com

Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz is striving for a safer and connected world with its Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks & Cybersecurity Divisions. For 90 years, the global technology group has pushed technical boundaries with developments in cutting-edge technologies. The company’s leading-edge products and solutions empower industrial, regulatory and government customers to attain technological and digital sovereignty. The privately owned, Munich based company can act independently, long-term and sustainably. Rohde & Schwarz generated net revenue of EUR 2.78 billion in the 2022/2023 fiscal year (July to June). On June 30, 2023, Rohde & Schwarz had around 13,800 employees worldwide.

R&S® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

All press releases, including photos for downloading, are available on the internet at www.press.rohde-schwarz.com.

Rohde & Schwarz USA, Inc.

6821 Benjamin Franklin Dr, Columbia, MD 21046, USA

Loberg Dominique

Phone : +1-503-523-7951

Dominique.Loberg@rsa.rohde-schwarz.com