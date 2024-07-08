Daburn-Polytron Launches Compact AC/DC Power Supply Family for Portable Medical Devices

Daburn Electronics and its Polytron Devices division have announced the MUI50 Series of AC/DC medical power supplies. Accepting 85 to 264V, these universal input units deliver up to 50 watts of continuous power and include a peak power function that allows up to 140% of rated output power for five seconds.

Designed with safety in mind, the Isolation Class I and Class II power supplies 4000V AC reinforced 2 x MOPP insulation to protect against shock and electrocution, 5000V AC input to output isolation and a low leakage current of less than 100 µA. Additional safeguards include adjustable voltage output, overcurrent, overvoltage and short circuit protection as well as EMC compliance.

Featuring a high efficiency up to 92.5%, the MUI50 medical-grade power supplies operate from -40 to +55°C without derating and up to +85°C with derating or forced air cooling. Their compact 3 x 1.5-inch open frame package makes them ideal for pulse oximeters, handheld ultrasound devices, mobile C-arm systems, ambulatory infusion pumps and ECG monitors.

For more information about MUI50 AC/DC medical power supplies, please visit www.daburn.com

About Daburn Electronics
Daburn Electronics and Cable is based in Dover, N.J., and has been a manufacturer and supplier of electronic wire, cable, braid, tubing and associated products since 1964. Daburn also manufactures Polytron Power Supplies, Precise Circuits Custom Electronics and Sico Systems Control Panels. The company has grown rapidly in recent years with a commitment to product development.

