NVSTly Launches Revolutionary Free Social Investing Platform Integrated with Discord

Los Angeles, CA, USA, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — NVSTly is proud to announce the launch of v2.2 of its groundbreaking social investing platform, now available on web browsers and mobile devices through Google Play and the iOS App Store. Unlike many other trading apps, NVSTly offers its full suite of features completely free, with no paywalls or hidden fees, making it accessible to traders of all experience levels.

Unmatched Integration and Accessibility

NVSTly stands out as the only social investing platform fully integrated with Discord, providing a unique, seamless trading experience. Our innovative Discord app and bot allow users to perform nearly all functions available on the app directly within Discord, making it a one-of-a-kind tool in the social trading space.

Key Features:

Real-Time Trade Tracking and Sharing: Users can track, share, or copy trades with extensive insights on every position and in-depth performance statistics.

Market Support: NVSTly supports trading in stocks, options, and over 25 cryptocurrency exchanges, with futures and forex market support coming soon.

Trade Insight UI: Each trade has its own interface displaying all events related to the position, real-time asset data, and a unique POV Chart marking key trading actions.

Global Trades Feed: A real-time feed showcasing trades from all users, with filters to display trades from followed traders, top trades, specific tickers, and more.

Global Leaderboards: Rankings of top traders across various markets, with multiple filters to customize the view.

Follow and Notification System: Users can follow traders and receive real-time notifications of their trades.

Brokerage Integration: Automated tracking and sharing of trades executed within brokers, with cryptocurrency exchange integration on the horizon.

Automated Trade Sharing: Instant sharing of trades to social media platforms like X/Twitter and Discord.

Future Goals: Plans for 1-click copy trading and further enhancements to trader dashboards, displaying comprehensive trade history and performance metrics.

Commitment to Excellence

NVSTly is dedicated to providing an unparalleled trading experience, combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design. Our platform’s integration with Discord offers unmatched convenience and connectivity for traders, setting a new standard in social investing.

Join Us Today

Experience the future of social trading with NVSTly. Visit our website at https://nvstly.com to sign up and start trading for free. Download our app, NVSTly: Social Investing, from Google Play and the iOS App Store, and join our growing community of traders on Discord.

