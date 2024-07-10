Softing Industrial presents Ethernet-APL Field Switch at ACHEMA 2024

Knoxville TN , 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Softing Industrial announces the presentation of its new “aplSwitch Field” at ACHEMA 2024. This state-of-the-art 16-Port Ethernet-Advanced Physical Layer (Ethernet-APL) Field Switch with optional PROFIBUS Process Automation (PA) proxy is designed for use in Zone 2 and establishes seamless connectivity down to the field level.

The “aplSwitch Field” enables the transparent connection of “Two-Wire Intrinsically Safe Ethernet” (2-WISE) Ethernet-APL field devices to higher-level Industrial Ethernet networks, providing these devices with intrinsically safe power. Additionally, the “aplSwitch Field PA” variant supports the connection of both Ethernet-APL field devices and PROFIBUS PA devices, ensuring smooth integration into existing industrial systems.

Seamless Integration and Robust Design: Advanced Features and Compatibility of “aplSwitch Field”

The “aplSwitch Field” offers easy integration into leading Distributed Control Systems (DCS) and Asset Management Systems (AMS) with 16 Ethernet-APL spur “2-WISE” ports, supporting PROFINET with Media Redundancy Protocol (MRP) ring topology. It is compatible with major systems like Emerson, Siemens, and ABB, ensuring stable networks through ingress/egress support. Extensive diagnostics are facilitated by integrated PROFINET functions and a local display, enhancing commissioning and maintenance processes. The “aplSwitch Field” is designed for installation in Ex Zone 2, with connectivity for field devices in Ex Zone 0 and 1. It has a robust housing with protection class IP30.

Flexible power classes and migration options: “aplSwitch Field” and “aplSwitch Field PA” variants

The “aplSwitch Field” variant supports both Power Class A and Power Class B. This ensures that field devices with higher power requirements can also be operated without any problems. The PA variant – “aplSwitch Field PA” – enables the migration of existing PA infrastructure to Ethernet-APL topology. Ethernet-APL and PROFIBUS-PA devices can be used together on one switch thanks to an integrated PROFINET proxy.

The official release date for aplSwitch Field and aplSwitch Field PA will be September 2024.

Information about Softing Industrial at ACHEMA 2024: https://industrial.softing.com/achema.html

About Softing Industrial

Softing connects disparate automation components to feed data from the shop floor to the cloud for control and analytics. The company’s products enable the monitoring and diagnosis of communication networks and thus ensure a reliable data flow. In this way, they create the basis for the optimization of production processes. For more information: https://industrial.softing.com

