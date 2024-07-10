Future Electronics Highlights onsemi AR0830 Hyperlux™ Image Sensor in Recent Digital Campaign

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring onsemi’s AR0830 Hyperlux™ Image Sensor in a digital campaign.

The AR0830 features the ability to capture images in both linear and enhanced Dynamic Range (eDR) modes, all thanks to its rolling-shutter readout. Its meticulous design aimed at delivering top-tier performance while emphasizing low power consumption.

With its programmable features, onsemi’s AR0830 sensor becomes an invaluable asset at the edge, offering versatile data capturing capabilities while maintaining impressively low power consumption.

To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/onsemi-ar0830-hyperlux-image-sensors.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 48 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

