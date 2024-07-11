Lucintel Forecasts the Global Stratospheric Flying Drone Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global stratospheric flying drone market looks promising with opportunities in the military, monitor, and communication markets. The global stratospheric flying drone market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing requirement for persistent and comprehensive surveillance, rising demand for drones with long endurance for wide-area inventory management, and growing demand for high-altitude data collection.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in stratospheric flying drone market to 2030 by type (solar cell, lithium-ion battery, hydrogen helium, and fuel gas), application (military, monitor, communication, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, solar cell, lithium-ion battery, hydrogen helium, and fuel gas are the major segments of stratospheric flying drone market by type. Lucintel forecasts that solar cell is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, military is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on stratospheric flying drone market

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Aurora, Bae Systems, Uavos, Stratodynamics, Cloudless, Facebook, and Hapsmobile are the major suppliers in the stratospheric flying drone market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

