Lucintel Forecasts the Global Sport Protective Equipment Market to Reach $10.5 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global sport protective equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the specialty retail store, multi-retail store, and online store & other markets. The global sport protective equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $10.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing participation in sports and recreational activities worldwide, growing awareness of the importance of sports safety among consumers and organizations, and technological advancements in materials and design improve the comfort, performance, and durability of sport protective equipment.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in sport protective equipment market to 2030 by product type (helmets & other headgear, protective eyewear, face protection & mouth guards, and pads, guards, chest protectors, & gloves), area of protection (head & face, trunk & thorax, upper extremity, and lower extremity), distribution channel (specialty retail stores, multi-retail stores, and online stores & others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, helmet & other headgear, protective eyewear, face protection & mouth guard, and pad, guard, chest protector, & glove are the major segments of sport protective equipment market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that helmet & other headgear is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, specialty retail store is expected to witness the highest growth.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Under Armour, Amer Sports, Adidas, ASICS Corporation, United Sports Brands, BRG Sports, and XENITH are the major suppliers in the sport protective equipment market.

