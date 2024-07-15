Amniotic Membrane Market is expected to grow steadily at a 4.2% CAGR and reach USD 2.28 Billion by 2034 | FMI Study

The Amniotic Membrane Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by its versatile applications in healthcare. A recent market analysis projects a value of USD 2.28 billion by 2034, with a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2024 to 2034. This indicates a promising future for amniotic membrane products in various medical fields.

The surge in the amniotic membrane market is attributed to its increasing demand driven by its therapeutic potential in various medical applications. Key areas benefiting from amniotic membrane applications include wound healing, ophthalmology, and tissue regeneration.

The population of all age groups has emerged as a prominent consumer base, characterised by untapped product segments for amniotic membranes to offer effective wound healing and eye surgeries. This has prompted the amniotic membrane product manufacturers to capitalize on the emerging latent opportunity. The companies in the market are optimistic about increasing amniotic membrane transplants and increasing demand for amniotic membrane products worldwide, particularly in North American countries. It is more than likely that over the next four to five years, the companies focus on developing innovative products and designing market-level strategies to leverage the potential opportunities emerging in parallel with the growing human population with various chronic diseases.

Amniotic membrane products such as Amniotic Allograft Membrane and Amniotic Allograft Suspension used to treat surgical wounds and defects of the corneal epithelia have gained traction over the last two decades. The major types of amniotic membranes such as cryopreserved amniotic membranes and lyophilized amniotic membranes evolved back in the 1990s, but they became significant and the market for amniotic membranes to be used on humans boomed over the past fifteen years.

The global amniotic membrane market has been segmented based on product type, application, end-user and region. Globally, cryopreserved amniotic membrane is the most attractive segment from manufacturers’ point of view. Cryopreserved amniotic membrane is majorly used in ocular surface eye surgery owing to its positive effect on wound healing due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Among all end users of amniotic membranes, high demand for amniotic membranes is expected to come from the hospital segment due to the rising application of amniotic membranes in advanced surgical healing.

By volume

The global amniotic membrane market is expected to expand at 11.4% over the forecast period of 2018–2028. With nearly 43% market value share, North America dominated the global amniotic membrane market in 2017, partly due to the penetration of newly approved products in the U.S. Western Europe, the second largest market globally, with the U.K., France and Germany being countries with high growth rates., is expected to gain 110 BPS in its market share over 2018–2028. APEJ is expected to be the third-largest market for amniotic membranes. APEJ and China collectively are expected to contribute over 15% share in the global market by 2028 over 2018.

The market for amniotic membranes is highly consolidated with the top 5 players contributing over 60% of the revenue share in 2017.

Examples of some of the key players identified in the Amniotic Membrane Market are Integra

LifeSciencesm Inc. MiMedx Group, Inc. Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. Skye Biologics Inc. Katena Products, Inc. Tissue-Tech Inc. Amnio Technology, LLC Applied Biologics LLC Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC

Depth of research, along with proper documentation and statistical validation are factors that could determine a player’s success in the global amniotic membrane market

Some of the key points identified in the Amniotic Membrane Market are:

Market Valuation: The global amniotic membrane market is estimated to be US$ 1,510.6 million in 2024.

The global amniotic membrane market is estimated to be in 2024. Future Projections: By 2034, the market is forecasted to exceed a valuation of US$ 2,279.5 million , recording a CAGR of 4.2%.

By 2034, the market is forecasted to exceed a valuation of , recording a CAGR of Therapeutic Potential: Amniotic membrane demand is primarily fueled by its therapeutic potential, particularly in wound healing, ophthalmology, and tissue regeneration.

Key Segments of Global Amniotic Membrane Industry Survey

by Product Type:

Cryopreserved Amniotic Membranes

Lyophilized Amniotic Membranes

by Application:

Surgical Wounds

Ophthalmology

Others

by End User:

Amniotic Membrane Treatment in Hospitals

Amniotic Membrane Treatment in Specialized Clinics

Amniotic Membrane Treatment in Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Amniotic Membrane Treatment in Academic Research Centres

by Region:

North America Amniotic Membranes Market

Latin America Amniotic Membranes Industry

Europe Amniotic Membranes Market

East Asia Amniotic Membranes Industry

South Asia & Pacific Amniotic Membranes Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Amniotic Membranes Industry

