Organic Cheese Market Insights: Growth Drivers and Emerging Trends

Global cheese consumption is on the rise, fueled by an expanding variety of cheese options and increasing demand for organic dairy products. As a result, the organic cheese market is poised for significant growth, with a promising CAGR of 7.1%. With over half of the world’s cheese production originating from the European Union, and countries like the United States and New Zealand exhibiting high demand, the market value is forecasted to surge from a modest US$ 8,452.30 million in 2024 to an impressive US$ 16,832.50 million by 2034, ushering in a wave of savory indulgence.

The experts at FMI have revealed that there is an unprecedented surge in the demand for organic cheese owing to its diversity of taste and health benefits, coupled with benefits like strengthening bones and teeth. Additionally, the manufacturers in the organic cheese market are keeping a tap on consumer preferences and innovating the product range as per the need of the consumers, and further expanding the market.

FMI has analyzed that natural cheeses are not permitted to contain certain ingredients, even if organic cheese is prepared using the same methods as regular cheese. Organic cheese is produced using the same techniques as regular cheese. It is challenging because of the use of things like genetically modified organisms (GMO) or chemicals like colorants, flavor enhancers, or stabilizers.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Concerns about the use of antibiotics and hormones, animal health, and the environmental implications of farming are causing consumers in the United States to switch from conventional to organic cheese.

The growing socioeconomic level and altered consumer behavior in China are the main causes of the increase in the consumption of organic cheese.

Online firms are concentrating on millennial consumers while modern commerce works on stocking more varieties of organic cheese in order to keep a solid market share.

“Demand for organic cheese will rise as a result of the growing desire of a sizable portion of the population to follow a healthy diet coupled with tremendous growth opportunities for manufacturers due to the rising plethora of applications in the coming years.” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape

A number of organic cheese firms are concentrating on enhancing and expanding their core business through the launch of additional products in order to keep up with conventional cheese sales. Two other areas in which producers are concentrating their efforts are the addition of new flavors to cream cheese and the creation of organic cheese snack packs.

Customers are increasingly favoring organic items, especially among millennials who are concerned about their health and the environment. They make moral choices regarding what they eat and drink as well as other matters like waste, packaging, and energy.

White Wave Foods Company, Eden Foods, Inc., The Lactalis Group, The Kroger Co., Organic Vallet, and Purity Foods Inc. are some of the key players in the organic cheese market.

Recent Developments

In August 2020, Glanbia finished obtaining Foodarom (Germany). The obtaining reinforced Glanbia’s capacity in the space of flavors and nourishing arrangements.

finished obtaining Foodarom (Germany). The obtaining reinforced Glanbia’s capacity in the space of flavors and nourishing arrangements. In 2020, Land O’Lakes fostered a natural cheese powder formed utilizing various sorts of cheeses like American, Parmesan, Blue, and Swiss cheese.

Organic Cheese Market by Segments

By Product Type, the Organic Cheese Market is Segmented as:

Cheddar

Hard Continental

Soft Continental

Territorials Ex.Blue

Others

By Distribution Channel, Organic Cheese Market is Segmented as:

Speciality Stores

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Traditional Grocery Stores

Online store

Other Distribution Channel

By Form, Organic Cheese Market is Segmented as:

Cubes & Blocks

Slices

Spreadable

Other Forms

By Region, Organic Cheese Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

