Code18 Interactive Launches New Website, Expands Service Offerings

NEW YORK, NY, 2024-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ — Code18 Interactive, a leading web design and digital marketing agency for CPG and Media brands, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, accompanied by an expansion of its service offerings. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing mission to deliver innovative and effective digital solutions to its clients.

The new website, available at https://code18.com, features a modern and user-friendly design, enhanced functionality, and a streamlined user experience. Visitors to the site can now access a comprehensive overview of Code18 Interactive’s expanded services, which include:

• Custom Web Design & Development: Creating meticulously crafted and highly functional WordPress websites tailored to the unique personality and needs of each client.

• E-commerce Solutions: Developing robust e-commerce platforms that drive sales and enhance customer experiences.

• Digital Marketing: Offering a full suite of digital marketing services, including holistic SEO services, PPC, social media marketing, and content strategy.

• 3D Product Renderings: Creating custom 3D renderings and animations that offer a cost-effective, and visually captivating way to showcase products online.

• UX Design & Analysis: Crafting intuitive and engaging user experiences with a high priority on ease of use and intuitive navigation. Plus, UX audit services that are perfect for businesses looking to optimize their existing websites without a full redesign.

“At our core, we’ve always been a full-service WordPress and WooCommerce agency,” said Steve Pilon, the founder of Code18 Interactive. “But as we grew and evolved, website design became only one part of what we do from day to day. Our goal with this new website was to represent more accurately the broad range of services we offer and provide multiple entry points for new clients to give us a try.”

In addition to the new menu of service offerings, the website also features an extensive portfolio showcasing the agency’s recent projects and detailed case studies highlighting Code18 Interactive’s expertise and success in crafting beautiful user-friendly websites that lead to transformative growth.

To explore Code18 Interactive’s new website and learn more about their expanded services, please visit https://code18.com.

About Code18 Interactive:

Code18 Interactive is an independent full-service digital marketing agency based in New York City. Code18 designs and builds thoughtful, creative websites that help national brands raise their profile and connect with customers. As a multifaceted New York interactive agency, Code18 Interactive offers a comprehensive range of services, including UX Design, Website Design, WordPress Development, Content Marketing, 3D Renderings and Animation, Social and Email Marketing, SEO, Website Maintenance, Content Management, and more.

Media contact:

Steve Pilon

Founder, Code18 Interactive

Email: steve@code18.com

Phone: (404) 585-2725

Website: www.code18.com