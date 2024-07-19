Acquaint Softtech Opens Doors in New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Acquaint Softtech, a leading provider of innovative software solutions. They proudly announced the expansion of its operations with the opening of a new office in New Zealand. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Acquaint Softtech’s growth and commitment to delivering exceptional service to its global clientele.

With a new office in Auckland, they expand their global footprint with an existing presence in California, USA, and Ashford, United Kingdom. Besides this, their head office is in Ahmedabad, India.

Acquaint Softtech specializes in MEAN and MERN stack development, with a strong focus on the Laravel framework for custom software and web development. The company is an official Laravel Partner, hence well-equipped to handle diverse project requirements, ensuring that clients receive tailor-made solutions that align with their business objectives.

The new Auckland office will serve as a hub for Acquaint Softtech’s operations in the region, enabling the company to provide more localized support and faster response times to its clients. The move is part of the company’s broader strategy to enhance its service delivery capabilities, foster closer client relationships, and drive innovation in software development.

Quote from Company CEO (Mukesh Ram):

“Opening our IT office in Auckland is a thrilling advancement for Acquaint Softtech. New Zealand presents a vibrant and innovative market with a high demand for top-tier software development services. By establishing a presence here, we are committed to delivering exceptional value and expertise to local businesses, helping them navigate the complexities of technology implementation with cost-effective, high-quality solutions. This expansion aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering businesses globally through efficient and scalable IT solutions.”

Acquaint Softtech’s expansion into New Zealand is expected to benefit various industries, including Proptech, Edutech, Fintech, and eCommerce. Notable success stories include partnerships with Great Colorado Homes, Real School, Superfi, Elite, and Tyro Technologies, where Acquaint Softtech’s solutions have driven substantial cost savings and operational efficiencies.

About Acquaint Softtech

Acquaint Softtech is a globally recognized software development company that provides innovative and customized solutions to businesses across various industries. It was established in 2009 in Ahmedabad, India, and slowly expanded to the USA and UK. They specialize in outsourcing and IT staff augmentation services.

With this new venture in New Zealand, the company aims to provide local businesses with access to its skilled remote developers at competitive rates. This will ensure that companies can leverage cutting-edge technologies without the high overhead costs typically associated with software development.

Acquaint Softtech has a big pool of talented professionals. This includes software developers, business analysts, a design team, and a dedicated QA team.

They support software development outsourcing and allow to hire remote developers. Some of the services they provide include:

Frontend & Backend Development

WordPress Solutions

Laravel Development

eCommerce Solutions

CMS development

Custom Software Development

Contact Information

For more information about Acquaint Softtech’s new office in New Zealand and its services, please reach out:

Mukesh Ram

Founder & CEO, Acquaint Softtech Private Limited

India : +91 8128517427

mukesh.ram@acquaintsoft.com

https://www.acquaintsoft.com