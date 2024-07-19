Revolutionizing Scaffold Safety: Introducing BrikGard’s Advanced Scaffold Brick Guards

Derbyshire, UK, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — BrikGard Ltd, a leading British manufacturer and wholesale supplier, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative Scaffold Brick Guards. These new guards are designed to revolutionize safety in the construction industry with their high-quality, eco-friendly design. Available now from just £3.49, BrikGard’s scaffold Brick Guards set a new standard for scaffold platform edge safety.

Product Overview

BrikGard’s scaffold brick guards are crafted from 100% recycled plastic high-impact polymer. This material not only enhances the product’s strength and durability but also promotes sustainability by reducing the environmental footprint associated with construction materials. Designed for ease of use, these guards replace traditional alternatives, providing a more stable, secure, and rigid solution.

Key Features:

• Made from 100% recycled plastic high-impact polymer

• Stronger, tougher, and more reliable than traditional alternatives

• Easy to handle and install

• Starting price from £3.49

Safety and Compliance

Safety is paramount at BrikGard. Our scaffold brick guards are engineered to prevent falls and protect against falling debris on construction sites, serving as an effective safety barrier. They are designed to meet stringent industry standards, including SG10:19 compliance and BS EN 133774 for temporary edge protection. These certifications ensure that construction sites using our guards adhere to the highest safety guidelines. The guards have also undergone rigorous wind and impact testing to confirm their robustness.

Environmental Benefits

One of the standout features of BrikGard’s scaffold brick guards is their environmental impact. By using 100% recycled plastic, BrikGard significantly reduces environmental harm and supports sustainable practices. This eco-friendly approach not only contributes to reducing the carbon footprint but also ensures that the guards are durable and require fewer replacements over time, aligning with waste reduction goals.

Advantages Over Traditional Alternatives

BrikGard scaffold brick guards offer numerous advantages over traditional brick guards and other safety barriers:

• Durability: Engineered to be stronger and more robust than traditional alternatives, including steel screen guards and safety nets.

• Ease of Use: Features such as integrated hooks and built-in toe board clips make installation quick and efficient, improving overall site productivity.

• User-Friendly Design: Stackable design allows for easy transport and handling.

Specifications and Design

BrikGard’s scaffold brick guards are designed to meet the highest standards:

• Size: 900.5mm x 1187.5mm x 7mm

• Integrated Hooks: For speedy assembly without additional fixings

• Built-In Toe Board Clip: Enhancing safety and stability

• Wind and Impact Tested: Certified to withstand challenging conditions

• Stackable: For quick and efficient transport

• Compliance: Meets N.A.S.C. SG10:19 and BS EN 133774 standards

Made in Britain

BrikGard Ltd proudly manufactures its products in the UK using locally sourced recycled plastic. This commitment to British manufacturing ensures high-quality products that comply with stringent British standards, including BS EN 12811-1:2003 and NASC guidance documents SG10:19 and TG20:21. With large stocks available, BrikGard can deliver directly from our factory to your site within 1-2 working days, eliminating middle-man margins and ensuring prompt service.

Conclusion

BrikGard’s scaffold brick guards are a groundbreaking solution for the construction industry, combining superior safety, durability, and sustainability. For more information or to place an order, please contact us at sales@brikgard.com or call 01246 601469. Embrace the future of scaffold safety with BrikGard’s advanced brick guards.