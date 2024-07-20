Future Electronics Congratulates Cindy Peters on 25 Year Work Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in the electronic components industry, is thrilled to celebrate Cindy Peters’ 25th work anniversary. Since joining Future Electronics in 1999 as a sales support representative, Cindy has exemplified dedication and excellence, contributing significantly to the company’s success.

Cindy’s career at Future Electronics has been marked by steady growth and numerous achievements. In 2003, she was promoted to inside sales, where she has continued to excel.

“Over the past 25 years have received an immeasurable amount of training, courses, and hands-on experience that have helped build up many relationships with local reps and customers,” Cindy said when asked about her experience with Future Electronics.

When she’s not at work, Cindy enjoys traveling, golfing with her family, being a foodie, and spending time in her garden. Diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2022, Cindy underwent treatment throughout 2023 and received a clear bill of health in 2024. She now volunteers at Gilda’s Club, providing personal support to others who are living with cancer.

Congratulations to Cindy on her journey with Future Electronics. We look forward to many more years together.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

