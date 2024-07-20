The Reserve at Mt. Pleasant: Premier Off-Campus Housing for CMU Students

Posted on 2024-07-20

Mount Pleasant, MI, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — The Reserve at Mt. Pleasant offers exceptional off-campus housing designed to meet the needs of Central Michigan University (CMU) students. Situated just minutes from campus, The Reserve provides a convenient and comfortable living experience for students seeking a vibrant and supportive community environment.

Each apartment at The Reserve features spacious floor plans, private bedrooms and bathrooms, modern furnishings, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. The Reserve also prioritizes convenience and comfort with all-inclusive utilities and fully furnished apartments.

Beyond individual apartments, The Reserve fosters a dynamic community with extensive amenities. Residents enjoy a pool, fitness center, courts, clubhouse, game room, and business center. Dedicated staff organizes events, providing students with opportunities to connect.

To learn more about The Reserve at Mt. Pleasant’s student housing, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (989) 625-8816.

About The Reserve at Mt. Pleasant: The Reserve at Mt. Pleasant is a top-quality student housing community serving Central Michigan University. Located minutes from campus, The Reserve offers a complete lifestyle with spacious apartments, resort-style amenities, and a vibrant community environment.

Company name: The Reserve at Mt. Pleasant
Address: 4205 Collegiate Way
City: Mount Pleasant
State: Michigan
Zip code: 48858
Phone number: (989) 625-8816

