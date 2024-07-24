Active 360 Unveils Innovative Team Building and Fitness Initiatives to Combat Plastic Pollution

London, UK, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — Active 360, a leader in promoting environmental awareness through water sports, proudly announces its new team building and fitness initiatives aimed at tackling plastic pollution in the River Thames. These initiatives include Paddle and Pick sessions and comprehensive fitness programs, all designed to foster team spirit and promote environmental conservation. Active 360 holds a strong environmental ethos and has long been concerned about the increasing plastic pollution in our waterways.

The Problem of Plastic Pollution

Plastic pollution is a growing concern, with significant impacts on wildlife and human health. Active 360 has observed the daily accumulation of plastic waste on the banks of the River Thames, prompting action. The presence of plastic in our waterways threatens wildlife and enters the food chain, posing risks to human health.

Paddle and Pick Sessions

Description

Paddle and Pick sessions combine paddleboarding with river clean-up efforts, creating a unique and engaging team building experience. Participants receive basic SUP (Stand Up Paddleboarding) lessons and all necessary equipment.

Benefits to Participants

• Teamwork and Collaboration: Teams work together to clean up the river, fostering a sense of camaraderie.

• Environmental Education: Participants learn about the local ecosystem, the impact of plastic pollution, and ways to protect our waterways.

• First-Hand Experience: Regular sightings of wildlife such as seals, herons, cormorants, grebes, and kingfishers enhance the experience.

Team Building Ideas London Benefits

Paddle and Pick sessions enhance team building by providing a fun and meaningful activity outside the traditional office setting.

Examples of Activities

• Paddleboarding clean-ups

• Environmental education talks

• Wildlife observation

Impact on Corporate Culture

These activities strengthen team bonds, encourage environmental responsibility, and boost employee morale and engagement.

Gym Facilities in Chiswick

Overview

Active 360’s Gyms Chiswick offers top-of-the-line equipment and amenities, catering to a wide range of fitness routines.

Facilities

• Strength training machines

• Free weights

• Cardio equipment

Flexible Rental Options

Personal trainers can rent the gym space to provide top-tier training sessions for their clients.

Year-Round Fitness Classes

Focus Areas

• General fitness improvement

• Paddle technique and performance

Suitable for All Ages and Fitness Levels

Classes are designed to be inclusive, accommodating beginners to advanced participants.

On-Water Sessions

For more confident paddlers, sessions focus on working against the tide around local islands. In case of unsuitable weather, sessions are conducted in the gym or switched to indoor paddle fitness activities.

Personal Training Opportunities

For Personal Trainers

The gym provides an ideal space for personal trainers to offer diverse fitness routines and training styles.

Educational and Advocacy Efforts

Active 360 aims to raise awareness about the importance of protecting our rivers and oceans from plastic pollution.

Educational Components

During Paddle and Pick sessions, participants learn about the sources of plastic pollution and its impact on the ecosystem.

Broader Mission

Through education and advocacy, Active 360 strives to inspire others to take action and contribute to environmental conservation efforts.

Call to Action

Active 360 invites businesses and individuals to join their Paddle and Pick sessions and gym activities.