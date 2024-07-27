Containerization & Intermodal Institute Elects PMSA’s Michele Grubbs to Board of Directors

Middletown, NJ, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Michele Grubbs, Vice President at the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association (PMSA), has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Containerization & Intermodal Institute (CII), a not-for-profit organization committed to supporting and promoting the business of international trade and the intermodal transportation community.

Ms. Grubbs has been with PMSA since 2004, overseeing its Long Beach office. PMSA, an independent nonprofit association, represents ocean carriers, marine terminal operators, and the maritime industry on the US West Coast. It advocates for owners and operators of marine terminals and vessels, actively engaging in legislative and regulatory affairs in California and Washington State. The organization provides comprehensive information services, updates on industry issues, and promotes environmental best practices.

Before joining PMSA, Ms. Grubbs held various roles in the aerospace industry, focusing on international trade policy and marketing in Washington, D.C., California, and Western Europe.

“Michele brings a wealth of expertise in international trade policy, legislation, and community affairs to our board,” said Chris Brooks, President of CII. “Her contributions have enhanced PMSA’s reputation as a leading advocacy association. As our latest board member, she offers a fresh perspective and invaluable insights that will bolster CII in advancing its mission to support international trade.”

In addition to her executive role at PMSA, Ms. Grubbs plays pivotal roles across various leadership positions. She influences the future of trade professionals as a member of the Advisory Board for the Center of International Trade and Transportation (CITT) at California State University, Long Beach. She also contributes to maritime safety and efficiency as a board member of the Southern California Marine Exchange. Ms. Grubbs also dedicates her expertise to the International Seafarers Center of Long Beach/Los Angeles, supporting seafaring communities. In addition, her active involvement on the Port of Long Beach Women’s International Trade Committee demonstrates her strong commitment to supporting women through mentorship and networking opportunities.

Since its inception in 1960, CII’s mission has been to promote and support international commerce and the intermodal container transportation sector, as well as recognize supply chain and academic excellence. In fact, CII’s scholarship program, which was established in 1992, has awarded more than one million dollars to deserving students seeking careers in the sector, as well as institutions that are developing future leaders.

The CII leadership team includes: President, Chris Brooks of The Journal of Commerce by S&P Global; First Vice President, Michael Mendoza of the OEC Group; Second Vice President, Steven Blust of Blust Intermodal Advisors; Treasurer, Cate Avolio of the International Longshoremen’s Association; Secretary, Lisa Wheldon of C&K Trucking; and Executive Director, Lisa Aurichio of BSY Associates Inc.