Dubai AI & Web3 Festival and Trescon Launch FutureTech World Cup to Support Global Start-ups

Ten startups pitch their groundbreaking ideas to an esteemed panel of five jury members at the first qualifier round of the FutureTech World Cup held on July 10, 2024, at the Dubai AI Campus. Momint, Nettle, s.r.o., and Orbii AI qualify for the grand finale set to take place during the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024.

DUBAI, UAE, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — The first qualifier round of the FutureTech World Cup, one of the new initiatives launched by Dubai AI & Web3 Festival and Trescon to recognise and support the most promising emerging tech start-ups from around the world, was successfully hosted by the Dubai AI Campus on July 10, 2024. Ten pre-qualified global startups pitched their groundbreaking ideas to a panel of five esteemed jury members with three startups — Momint, Nettle and Orbii — advancing to the grand finale set to be held during the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival on September 11 & 12, 2024.

“The competition provides a platform for innovators to showcase ideas, gain exposure, connect with stakeholders, collaborate with peers, and access capital, while also driving advancements in AI, Web3, and global digital economies,” said Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO, Trescon.

The distinguished jury panel for the first qualifier includes:

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan , CEO, Al Fardan Exchange

, CEO, Al Fardan Exchange Ian Arden , General Partner, Mempool Ventures

, General Partner, Mempool Ventures Dr. Jonathan Doerr , Partner MENAP, Antler

, Partner MENAP, Antler Ahmed Refaie , CEO & Global CIO, G.P.J. Global Partners Investments

, CEO & Global CIO, G.P.J. Global Partners Investments Sarah Abuagela, Partner & Head of Investment, Ceras Ventures

Serial Angel Investor & Chairman of Trescon, Mohammed Saleem said, “The FutureTech World Cup is designed to celebrate and elevate those who dare to believe they can transform the world of AI and Web3. Our goal is to support competent startups and founders from around the world with access to connections and investments that will help scale their businesses while ensuring they are solving real-world challenges.”

All start-ups qualifying for the grand finale are offered fully sponsored Start-up Pods at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival, and the ultimate winner receives a fully sponsored one-year Dubai AI Campus License, Trescon credits worth USD 10,000 to be used for future events, access to mentorship by the jury members, and networking opportunities with the industry’s finest, in addition to the coveted title of ‘FutureTech World Cup Champion’, which will help elevate their start-up’s overall journey.

The second qualifier round is expected to take place in August, and the pre-qualification has already begun. Interested startups can apply for free at https://dubaiaiweb3festival.com/future-tech-world-cup/.

About FutureTech World Cup

The FutureTech World Cup marks a pioneering endeavor to reshape the world of AI & Web3. This event kicks off with a qualifier round, spotlighting start-ups from around the globe. Held in partnership with leading organizations, these competitions provide a launching pad for revolutionary AI and Web3 concepts. Standout startups advance to the grand finale hosted at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival. Here, global investors, venture capitalists, angel investors, and the finest minds in AI and Web3 gather to witness start-ups pitch groundbreaking ideas and compete for multiple investment funds. More than just a competition, the FutureTech World Cup cultivates connections, propels innovation, and fuels the future of AI and Web3. Join at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival to inspire, challenge, and connect with the future of technology.

About Dubai AI & Web3 Festival

Dubai AI & Web3 Festival is a dynamic platform that brings together the brightest minds to explore and expand the commercial possibilities of AI and Web3 technologies. Attendees will experience state-of-the-art integrations of artificial intelligence, blockchain, XR, and decentralized systems, driving the progression of digital economies and technological innovation.

