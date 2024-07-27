Bowling Green Student Housing- Copper Beech Bowling Green: Premier Bowling Green Student Housing

Bowling Green, Ohio, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Copper Beech Bowling Green offers top-quality student housing conveniently located at 2057 Napoleon Road, just minutes away from Bowling Green State University (BGSU). This premier student housing community provides spacious townhomes and apartments, offering students the perfect blend of comfort and proximity to campus.

Copper Beech Bowling Green boasts a range of apartment amenities designed to cater to the needs of modern students. The housing options include large 2 and 3-story townhomes and apartments with 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom floorplans. Each unit features single bedrooms, private bathrooms, optional furniture packages, balconies or patios, in-unit laundry, and Wi-Fi internet. With per-person contracts and roommate matching services, students can enjoy a hassle-free living experience tailored to their preferences.

The community amenities at Copper Beech Bowling Green are equally impressive. Residents have access to a 24-hour fitness center, a clubhouse with a game lounge, and basketball and volleyball courts. Additional features include study spaces, pet-friendly policies, free parking, and 24-hour management. The community also hosts social events for residents and their friends, fostering a vibrant and engaging living environment.

For more information about Copper Beech Bowling Green student housing, contact their leasing office at (419) 670-7816.

About Copper Beech Bowling Green- Copper Beech Bowling Green is dedicated to providing exceptional student housing for Bowling Green State University students. With spacious and modern living spaces, a full range of amenities, and a prime location, Copper Beech Bowling Green is the ideal choice for students seeking a comfortable and convenient off-campus living experience.

Company name: Copper Beech Bowling Green
Address: 2057 Napoleon Road
City: Bowling Green
State: Ohio
Phone number:(419) 670-7816
Zip code: 43402

