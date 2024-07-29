Manufacturing World Osaka Returns for its 27th Edition with Exciting New Additions

OSAKA, Japan, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — The highly anticipated 27th edition of Manufacturing World Osaka, set to take place from October 2-4, 2024, at INTEX Osaka, will surpass the previous event in size and scope with the introduction of the Manufacturing Cyber Security Expo, addressing critical cyber security needs in the manufacturing sector.

With over 1,250 exhibitors and an expected attendance of 35,000 visitors, Manufacturing World Osaka continues to solidify its position as Asia’s leading manufacturing exhibition. The event showcases a wide range of innovative solutions in DX, AI, IoT, additive manufacturing, factory automation, motion control, mechanical components, and factory facilities/equipment.

The new Manufacturing Cyber Security Expo is set to be a major highlight of this year’s event. As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, the need for robust security measures in manufacturing has never been more critical. This new expo will feature OT & IT products and solutions designed to enhance cyber security within the manufacturing industry, providing invaluable insights and tools for protecting sensitive data and operations.

Manufacturing World Osaka is renowned for its extensive line-up of concurrent shows, each dedicated to a specific aspect of the manufacturing industry. The Design Manufacturing Solutions Expo showcases IT solutions like CAD, CAE, ERP, and production management systems, while the Medical Device Development Expo focuses on medical and healthcare equipment development. The Mechanical Components & Technology Expo features motors, bearings, mechanical components, and processing technologies, and the Factory Facilities & Equipment Expo highlights energy-saving products, logistics equipment, and safety products for factories.

Additionally, the Industrial AI/IoT Expo presents IoT platforms, AI solutions, and communication devices, and the Additive Manufacturing Expo displays 3D printers, materials, and contract molding services. The Measure/Test/Sensor Expo offers measuring, inspection, and testing machines, sensors, and cameras, and the Manufacturing DX Expo features IT products and services to drive digital transformation. The Industrial ODM/EMS Expo focuses on development and manufacturing ODM/EMS and outsourcing services.

This year, a new addition, the Manufacturing Cyber Security Expo, addresses security measures in the manufacturing industry, further enhancing the comprehensive scope of Manufacturing World Osaka.

Manufacturing World Osaka is a comprehensive platform where industry leaders, professionals, and innovators converge to share knowledge, explore new technologies, and foster business connections. Attendees can look forward to a series of conferences that offer cutting-edge case studies and insights from industry leaders, making it an invaluable learning experience.

Register now to secure a spot and stay ahead in the ever-evolving manufacturing landscape. For more information and to register, visit Manufacturing World Osaka official website.

###

About Manufacturing World

Manufacturing World is a leading international manufacturing event that brings together industry experts, innovators, and decision-makers to exchange knowledge, showcase technologies, and shape the future of manufacturing. With a diverse range of exhibitors, informative conferences, and networking opportunities, Manufacturing World provides a comprehensive platform for industry professionals to stay abreast of emerging trends, establish connections, and drive business growth.

About RX Japan

RX Japan organises 90 exhibitions, composed of 372 sub-exhibitions, annually at large exhibition halls such as Tokyo Big Sight, Makuhari Messe, and Intext Osaka across a wide variety of 39 fields, including jewellery, fashion, gift items, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical. Visit the RX Japan website for more details.

About RX (Reed Exhibitions)

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.