Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market is expected to reach a significant USD 16 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 8% | FMI Study

The Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market is experiencing a robust growth trajectory, with a projected value of USD 16 billion by 2033. This translates to a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2023 to 2033, building on the current market value of USD 7.4 billion.

Increasing adoption of vital signs monitoring devices by clinicians for the measurement of vital signs of hospitalized patients has immensely attracted market players’ attention. However, the continuous focus among manufacturers on developing new vital signs monitoring devices is also expected to propel market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, the growing demand for portable and low-cost devices is creating a significant opportunity for global vital signs monitoring devices market players to develop and launch novel products and expand their businesses.

The healthcare industry is at the front line of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As epidemiological numbers continue to soar, the industry is running out of resources for treating the expanding patient pool. In a bid to ease off the burden, players such as Medtronic Plc. and Masimo Corporation are launching vital signs monitoring devices to treat patients remotely.

Key Takeaways of Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Industry Study

Monitors, followed by temperature measurement devices, account for a larger value share in the global vital signs monitoring devices industry, owing to their increasing use in hospitals and other diagnosis centers for patient monitoring.

Standalone vital signs monitoring devices hold a leading revenue share, owing to their availability and increasing installation rates in hospitals and other healthcare centers.

Hospitals capture around 70% value share in the vital signs monitoring devices industry, owing to high patient preference for diagnosis and treatment of different diseases in these settings.

North America will continue to define stakeholders’ bottom lines in the global vital signs monitoring devices industry during the forecast period.

Upsurge in government funding to increase the number of hospitals and improve quality of care is expected to drive the growth of the vital signs monitoring devices Industry in Asia.

New Product Development and Launch – Imperative Strategy for Market Players

Market introduction of new innovative products as per patients’ needs is majorly responsible for intense competition among players in the vital signs monitoring devices industry. Several companies are focusing on launching customizable vital signs monitoring devices to increase their product sales and expand market share.

For example, in December 2021, Nihon Kohden Corporation launched the life scope SVM-7200 series vital sign monitors – easy-to-use, portable monitors having customizable early warning functionality to help clinicians.

What else is in the report?

Future Market Insights offer a unique perspective and actionable insights on the vital signs monitoring devices industry in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012-2021 and projections for 2022-2030, based on product (monitors, temperature measurement devices, blood pressure measurement devices, and standalone pulse oximeters), mount type (standalone and portable), end user (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings), across seven key regions.

The top companies in the market are:

Philips

General Electric Co.

Medtronic

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Monitors (Low Utility Monitors, Mid Acuity Monitors, High Acuity Monitors)

Temperature Measurement Devices (Liquid Filled Thermometers, Digital Thermometers, Infrared Thermometers)

Blood Pressure Measurement Devices (Sphygmomanometers, Automated Blood Pressure Monitors)

Standalone Pulse Oximeters

By Mount Type:

Standalone

Portable

By End-user:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

