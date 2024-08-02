Biologic Excipients Market Is Anticipated to Expand Consistently at 4.1% CAGR to Reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2034 | FMI Research

The backbone of biopharmaceutical drug development, Biologic Excipients Market, is experiencing robust growth. According to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is poised to reach a substantial USD 2,241.8 million by 2034, expanding at a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.10% over the next decade. Currently valued at USD 1,500 million in 2024, the market demonstrates a strong foundation for continued growth.

Biologic Excipients Market: Segmental Analysis & Forecast

The global market is segmented based on excipient type, end user, and region. Based on excipient type the market is segmented into polymers, sugar alcohols, polysorbates, inorganic salts, amino acids, surfactants, and others. Polymer biologic excipients are anticipated to lead the biologic excipients market over the forecast period. Polymer biologic excipients account for the highest revenue share and are anticipated to witness a growth rate of 3.7% over the forecast period.

The market is segmented by end-users into biopharmaceutical manufacturers, contract research organizations/contract manufacturing organizations, and research organizations. Biopharmaceutical manufacturers are the leading segment in the Global Biologic Excipients Industry over the forecast period. This segment accounts for a relatively higher revenue share, which is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period.

Biologic Excipients Market: Dynamics

Growth of the Global Biologic Excipients Industry is primarily driven by rising global demand for medicines, greater uptake of biologics driving demand for parenteral formulations, increasing acquisition of contract research organizations, patent expiration of major blockbuster drugs, growing adoption of advanced drug delivery technologies, increasing research in pediatric formulations, growing demand for extended-release or sustained release formulations, increasing demand for oral solid drug formulations, rising demand from emerging economies pushing local drug production, and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure.

However, lack of proper data documentation on the grass status of excipients, regulatory audits restricting supply capacity, regulatory hurdles deterring novel excipient development, and stability testing of excipients imposing cost liabilities on drug manufacturers are some factors expected to hamper the growth of the Global Biologic Excipients Industry over the forecast period.

A key trend witnessed in the biologic excipients market is the increasing adoption of continuous processing of biologic excipients, the dependence of large drug manufacturers on in-house biologic excipients production, vast proportion of imported excipients leading to production delays, and regulatory harmonization concerning gradation of excipients. Furthermore, the growing importance of developing biologic excipients by big players to enhance their product portfolio, the growing importance of manufacturing authorization, the growing market for topical and parenteral applications, and compulsory licensing promoting demand for biologic excipients are the key trends likely to be witnessed in the Global Biologic Excipients Industry

Biologic Excipients Market: Regional Analysis

The North American regional market is projected to dominate the Global Biologic Excipients Industry, accounting for a maximum revenue share of the global market by 2017 end. The North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific markets accounted for 77.3% of the total biologic excipients market share in terms of value in 2017. Revenue from the market in APEJ is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

Biologic Excipients Market by Category

Excipient Type:

Polymers

Sugar Alcohols

Polysorbates

Inorganic Salts

Amino Acids

Surfactants

Others

By End User:

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Contract Research Organizations/Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Research Organizations

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APECJ

Middle East & Africa

Japan

