Sullivan Super Service: Your Premier Choice for Expert Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling Services

Pittsburgh, PA, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Sullivan Super Service, a trusted name in plumbing, heating, and cooling services, is proud to continue delivering top-notch, reliable solutions to homes and businesses throughout Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas. With a legacy of excellence and customer satisfaction, Sullivan Super Service is the go-to provider for all your HVAC and plumbing needs.

Founded on integrity, quality, and customer care principles, Sullivan Super Service offers a comprehensive range of services, including expert plumbing repairs, advanced heating system installations, and efficient cooling solutions. Their team of highly skilled and certified technicians is dedicated to ensuring your comfort and safety, no matter the season.

Sullivan Super Service specializes in a variety of essential services. From minor leaks to major pipe repairs, their experienced plumbers handle plumbing issues with precision and expertise. They also offer drain cleaning, sewer line repair, and water heater installation.

Keep your home warm and cozy with Sullivan Super Service’s reliable heating services, including furnace installation, repair, and maintenance. Their technicians are trained to work with various heating systems to ensure optimal performance. And whether you need AC installation, repair, or routine maintenance, their team has the knowledge and experience to keep your cooling system running smoothly.

At Sullivan Super Service, customer satisfaction is a top priority. They pride themselves on prompt response times, transparent pricing, and exceptional artistry. Their friendly and knowledgeable staff are always ready to address your concerns and provide tailored solutions that meet your needs.

For further information, please contact:

Sullivan Super Service

100 Purity Road,

Pittsburgh, PA 15235

Phone: +1 412-308-5744