Creative Diagnostics Launches Comprehensive Solutions for Antiviral Testing with Diverse Animal Models

New York, USA, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — As an expert in providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics announces its comprehensive portfolio of Animal Models for Antiviral Testing. This suite of services offers researchers a vital tool in the fight against viruses, accelerating the development of new vaccines and antiviral therapies.

Viruses are notorious for their ability to instigate widespread health crises that seriously affect human health. They can cause a wide range of diseases, including hemorrhagic, gastrointestinal, pharyngeal and neuroinvasive infections. To effectively combat these diseases, it is critical to understand the biology of these viruses and how they establish infection and induce pathogenesis in the human host.

The study of virulent strains requires the selection of appropriate in vivo systems that accurately reflect the course of human disease. Animal models have been used for centuries to study viral infections, allowing researchers to monitor and control disease progression, evaluate vaccine efficacy, and develop drugs and therapies. Animal models play a critical role in advancing our understanding of viral mechanisms and improving our ability to combat viral infections.

Creative Diagnostics now offers a comprehensive suite of animal models specifically designed for antiviral evaluation. These animal model procedures for antiviral testing include selection of viral strains and inoculum, animal preparation and handling, clinical observation, pathology, histology and other examinations, and data analysis. These models are invaluable tools for the development of novel antiviral therapies and for evaluating the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of potential antiviral compounds in a controlled environment prior to human clinical trials.

Creative Diagnostics can develop customized animal models, provide access to a variety of species and routes of inoculation, conduct thorough evaluations of drug candidates, and deliver clear, timely results with complete reporting. In addition, Creative Diagnostics offers a wide range of laboratory animals (e.g. rhesus monkeys, mice, rabbits, guinea pigs, cotton rats, ducks) for the convenience of its clients. All animals are kept in clean, spacious, well-fed environments to prevent stress and abnormal behavior. These models provide a multifaceted view of the dynamics of infection, including a range of parameters such as clinical signs, viral proliferation rates, clinicopathologic features, and cellular and humoral immune responses.

With years of experience in development of animal models for antiviral testing, Creative Diagnostics ensures that a single scientific study for each project is supported by a precise design that promotes groundbreaking discoveries in viral pathogenesis and therapy. The company also provides a full range of pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) services and toxicology services.

Creative Diagnostics is committed to providing quality services that are both cost-effective and unparalleled, while adhering to the strictest ethical principles of animal care and welfare to ensure that its practices meet the highest standards of humane and responsible science. For more information on how these animal models can expedite your development of new antiviral therapies, please visit https://antiviral.creative-diagnostics.com/animal-models-for-antiviral-testing.html.

About Creative Diagnostics

Headquartered in New York, Creative Diagnostics is a consulting and experimental service provider specializing in virology and microbiology. The company provides comprehensive solutions to conquer obstacles in virology and microbiology research, from high-security infrastructure provision, biosafety regulation elucidation, to expert viral system assistance.