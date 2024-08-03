Creative Diagnostics Announces Anti-Chimeric Antigen Receptor Linker Antibodies for Streamlined CAR Detection

New York, USA, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens and assay kits, is pleased to announce the launch of its Anti-Chimeric Antigen Receptor Linker Antibodies, including G4S linker antibodies and Whitlow 218 linker antibodies. These novel tools empower researchers to develop next-generation CAR T-cell therapies with a more efficient and specific method for CAR detection.

Considered a major scientific breakthrough in cancer immunotherapy, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy works by reengineering cell surface receptors. To date, two clinically approved CAR T-cell therapies (Kymriah® and Yescarta®) have demonstrated significant clinical activity in the treatment of CD19-positive B-cell cancers. There is also an increasing amount of research into the development of other novel CAR constructs to expand the range of cancers that can be targeted. Therefore, reagents to detect CAR expression on the surface of T cells are critical to the validation and optimization of CAT-T therapies.

The structure of CAR consists of three main components: the ectodomain, the transmembrane domain, and the endodomain. Among them, the antigen-binding domain of CAR usually comprises a single-stranded variable fragment (scFv) consisting of variable light (VL) and variable heavy (VH) regions connected by short linkers. Currently, most linkers used in CAR T cells encompass some type of peptide variant based on glycine (Gly) and serine (Ser) repeats. For example, the (Gly4Ser)3-linker contains three repeats of the Gly-Gly-Gly-Gly-Ser pentapeptide. The purpose of using these residues is to provide flexibility to the linker and to minimize the risk of the linker interfering with the proper folding and function of the structural domains of the attached proteins.

The presence and amount of CAR proteins on the cell surface can be determined by fluorescent CAR staining and flow cytometry. There are many reagents available for CAR detection with different sensitivity and specificity. Creative Diagnostics now offers highly specific G4S linker antibodies and Whitlow 218 linker antibodies for researchers and scientists, which can be widely used in different types of CAR detection to overcome the limitations of traditional detection reagents.

These antibodies can function with various CAR targets and antibody types, minimizing interference from antigens for more accurate detection and enabling excellent detection efficiency even at low concentrations. For example, Anti-G4S linker mAb (Catalog # CABT-L0438YP) is produced by immunizing rabbits with a mixture containing 2 to 5 Gly4Ser repeat sequences. In particular, this antibody is expected to react with CAR-T cells containing (G4S)n-conjugated proteins (n≥2) in the scFv of the extracellular domain.

Creative Diagnostics’ Anti-CAR Linker Antibodies provide researchers with a more efficient and specific approach to CAR detection, enabling them to gain a deeper understanding of CAR T cell behavior. To learn more about this product and other research tools, please visit https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/anti-chimeric-antigen-receptor-car-linker-antibodies-for-car-detection.htm.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components, and critical assay reagents. In addition to providing contract R&D and biologic manufacturing services for diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market, the company aims to continue to act as a trusted source for all researchers’ assay development and manufacturing needs.