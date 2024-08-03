Creative Diagnostics Announces High-Performance Reagents for Sterigmatocystin Testing

New York, USA, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, small molecule conjugates and critical assay reagents for the analysis of food, feed, environmental and toxicological samples, announces the availability of Sterigmatocystin Test Reagents for food industry professionals to address sterigmatocystin contamination concerns.

Sterigmatocystin (SMC) is a mycotoxin with a structure very similar to AFB1. It is produced by more than 50 species of fungi, including Aspergillus spp. As a biological precursor to AFB1, SMC and AFB1 share a similar structure consisting of a xanthone nucleus linked to a difuran. SMC has been found in samples of nuts, beer, and cereals (including wheat, barley, rye, oats, and rice) and grain products (including flour, bread and pastries, pasta, and muesli). SMC can cause necrosis of the liver and kidneys and inhibit the incorporation of orotic acid into nuclear RNA.

No country has legislation for sterigmatocystin. Although only a limited number of studies have been carried out, natural occurrence appears to be rare. The limit of detection recommended by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is 1.5 ppb. Such a detection level is difficult to achieve due to background noise. It is therefore necessary to purify samples and concentrate the toxin using immunoaffinity columns prior to testing to ensure accurate quantification.

Sterigmatocystin can contaminate various food products, posing a threat to consumer health. Creative Diagnostics addresses this challenge by offering a series of high-performance Sterigmatocystin Test Reagents, including Sterigmatocystin ELISA Kits, RHA™ anti-Sterigmatocystin monoclonal antibodies, and conjugates. These new reagents provide researchers and food safety professionals a reliable and sensitive solution for SMC detection.

For example, the Sterigmatocystin ELISA Kit (Catalog# DEIANJ08) is a competitive enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for the quantitative analysis of sterigmatocystin in grain and grain products. The kit is based on a direct competitive ELISA technique. Microtiter wells are coated with an ST-linked antigen. The ST in the sample competes with the antigen on the microtiter plate for the enzyme-linked antibody. After incubation, the color is developed using TMB substrate. The absorbance of the sample is negatively correlated with the concentration of ST in the sample and the amount of ST in the sample is calculated by multiplying the dilution factor by the standard curve.

By providing these advanced Sterigmatocystin Test Reagents, Creative Diagnostics empowers food producers and regulatory agencies to effectively monitor SMC levels and ensure consumer safety. The high-performance reagents enable sensitive detection of SMC in a wider range of food samples, including nuts, grains, grain products, beer, and beverages. For more information about food safety testing products, please visit https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/food-analysis/tag-sterigmatocystin-38.htm.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, small molecule conjugates and critical assay reagents for the analysis of food, feed, environmental and toxicological samples. Its product portfolio covers a wide range of analytes including mycotoxins, drug residues, pesticides, contaminants, food allergens, food pathogens and vitamins. The company also assists customers in the rapid development, manufacture and commercialization of small molecule antigens, antibodies and food safety lateral flow strips for any market segment.