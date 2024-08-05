Shreekant Patil Empowers Industrial Training Institute Igatpuri Students through Revenue Fortnight Program

Igatpuri, Nashik, Maharashtra, India, 2024-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — The Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Igatpuri hosted a significant event today as part of the Revenue Fortnight initiative. Guided by the esteemed revenue department officials from Nashik, Sub Divisional Officer Mr. Sudhir ji Khande, the program was designed to shed light on the Chief Minister’s Youth Skill Training Scheme and the vision of building a Skilled and Employment-Ready Maharashtra.

Distinguished guests graced the occasion, including Honorable Sub-Divisional Officer Mr. Sudhir Khande, Tehsildar Mr. Abhijit Baravkar, and Deputy Tehsildar Mrs. Varsha Wagh. The event also welcomed keynote speaker and guest of honor Mr. Shreekant Patil, a seasoned mentor from Startup India, handpicked under the supervision of Skill Development Department’s Director, Ms. Anisa Tadvi. Professor Ghatol extended heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed guests, setting a warm tone for the program.

CE Shreekant Patil Guiding ITI Students, Igatpuri, Nashik in Mahasul Pandharwada

The event kicked off with a welcoming address by prof. Pise and Prof. Wadnere, who extended greetings to all attendees. Hon. Sudhirji Khande shared invaluable insights on government schemes and encouraged students to explore apprenticeship opportunities. Tehsildar Mr. Abhijit Barawkar led a session guiding students on website registration procedures and outlined the stipends available under different training schemes.

CE. Shreekant Patil delivered a comprehensive talk on government initiatives supporting entrepreneurship, reskill, upskill, skill upgradation, thriving Startup India ecosystem, and various relevant schemes. Professor Pise concluded the program by expressing gratitude to all participants and officially marking the event’s closure.

This event has opened doors for students to enhance their skills and explore avenues for employment, alongside providing access to a range of beneficial government schemes. It is anticipated that such engagements will significantly boost the skill levels and employability of the students, paving the way for a brighter future.