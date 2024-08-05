Conventional Motorcycles and Scooters Market to Reach USD 1,99,138 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 3.8%

The conventional motorcycles and scooters market is forecast to experience a growth of 3.8% CAGR over the estimated period, as per FMI’s analysis. The industry’s size is predicted to reach a market value of USD 137,145.2 million in 2023.

The use of scooters and motorcycles helps to beat traffic congestion and shorten commute times. Due to their compact size, they navigate routes more quickly. Since the working-class population is largely concerned with long commutes, motorcycles and scooters are being widely adopted.

Key players in the industry are launching new, attractive models with improved performance and riding experiences to meet the growing demand for modern, better-equipped motorcycles and scooters.

Top manufacturers are also investing in strengthening their service networks to provide customer support for their offerings. Despite extreme competition, investors remain optimistic about market opportunities for scooters and motorcycles, indicating increased investments in the market over the coming years.

Producers are embracing technological advancements and innovation to maximize product performance, thereby increasing utilization among the global populace. Competitors are also implementing competitive advertising strategies to reach potential customers.

Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis of the Conventional Motorcycles and Scooters Market:

The United States’ stake in the market is 14.5%, representing a massive utilization rate of conventional scooters and motorcycles in the country. Enterprises selling traditional scooters and motorcycles to meet the recreational demands of consumers are expected to observe significant business opportunities.

Germany’s conventional motorcycles and scooters industry is projected to gain a hold of 7.6% in 2023. Germany is a prime automotive market in Europe and is expected to have a significant contribution in the forecast period.

As per FMI’s estimation, Japan is expected to acquire 9.9% of the entire market in 2023. Since the country is proliferated by top manufacturers of motorbikes, prospects for manufacturers are also predicted to be bright.

Australia has a hold of 1.1% of the global market. Although the current market share is significantly low, over the years, the country is expected to present exciting opportunities for manufacturers.

China is expected to significantly expand at 4.3% in the upcoming years.

With a negligible difference in growth rate, India and the United Kingdom are expected to register CAGRs of 4% and 3.9% over the forecast period.

Conventional motorcycles are expected to account for 77.6% market share in 2023.

Under the category of engine capacity, the ‘upto 150 cc’ segment is expected to record 21.7% in 2023.

Is it a Smooth Ride for Key Players in the Market?

Core manufacturers in the market occupy a significant market share. To outdo the present competition in the market, key players need to introduce new features in the current model of bikes and scooters for a smooth ride. Key participants are also collaborating or coming into deals to accelerate their penetration in the market.

In India, the upcoming popular bikes in the year 2023 include Honda CB300X, Everve EF1, and Yamaha MT-09. In July 2023, Hero MotoCorp, a dominant two-wheeler manufacturer, is expected to launch awaited motorcycles, including Xtreme 125R and Xtreme 200R successor.

The company is strategizing to enlarge its lineup in the local market with premium motorcycles. Thus, displaying its dedication to meet the surging demand for high-performance bikes.

Top Key Players in Conventional Motorcycles and Scooters Market

Yamaha Motors Co., Ltd. Piaggio & C. SpA Suzuki Motor Corporation Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Hero Motocorp Ltd. Eicher Motors Limited Harley-Davidson, Inc. Bajaj Auto Ltd. TVS Motor Company Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd. Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. KTM AG Triumph Motorcycles Ltd. Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd. Syarikat Motosikal dan Enjin Nasional Sdn. Bhd. Sanyang Motor Co., Ltd. Walton Group QianJiang Group Co., Ltd. Luoyang Northern Ek Chor Motorcycle Co., Ltd. Chongqing YinXiang Motorcycle (Group) Co., Ltd

Key Segments Covered in Conventional Motorcycles and Scooters Market Analysis

By Product Type:

Conventional Motorcycles Standard Cruiser Mopeds Sports Others

Conventional Scooters Standard Enclosed Maxi Three-Wheeled



By Engine Capacity Type:

Up to 150cc

151-300cc

301-500cc

Above 500cc

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and the Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

