Injectable Benzodiazepine Market is projected to reach USD 356 Million at a CAGR of 2.7% by 2032 | FMI Study Report

The global Injectable Benzodiazepine Market is poised for consistent growth, according to a recent market analysis. Currently valued at USD 274 million, the market is projected to reach USD 356 million by 2032, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.7% over the next decade.

Global Injectable Benzodiazepine Industry sales are set to reach US$ 260 million in 2020, as COVID-19 panic and uncertainty have set in, even among populations with no previous history of mental illnesses, according to a new study by Future Market Insights (FMI). The market research firm estimates the market to grow at 2.7% CAGR through 2030.

Although COVID-19 will create a short-term spike, in the long run, the market is likely to be driven by increasing demand for generic drugs. Growing acceptance of injectables as a route of administration is also likely to drive growth.

Key Takeaways of Injectable Benzodiazepine Market Study

Lorazepam injectable benzodiazepine accounted for the highest share in the injectable benzodiazepine market in 2019

Seizures and anxiety are among the leading ailments where injectable benzodiazepines are administered

North America and Europe are expected to hold a noteworthy revenue share of about 60% in the Global Injectable Benzodiazepine Industry in 2020

in the Global Injectable Benzodiazepine Industry in 2020 Low-cost manufacturing and large patient pools in Asian countries are expected to be a key growth driver in the forecast period

“Growing incidences of seizures and anxiety followed by demand for generics to boost the Global Injectable Benzodiazepine Industry,” says an FMI Analyst.

Research Collaborations: Key to Sustenance

The market players are emphasizing expanding their manufacturing facilities with the introduction of cost-effective and generic drugs and also venturing into strategic partnerships.

In Jan 2020, Hospital Sales Force from Xellia signed an agreement with Eton to promote Biorphen in institutions that prefer having ready-to-use injectable formulations

In Oct 2019, KemPharm’s APADAZ (to treat ADHD) got licensed to KVK-Tech, Inc. to make its generic AG-APADAZ available all across the US

In Dec 2018, Hikma Pharmaceuticals came up with clobazam oral suspension as well as tablets, the generic equivalent to “Onfi” (marketed by H. Lundbeck A/S)

What else is in the report?

Future market insights offer a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Global Injectable Benzodiazepine Industry in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2015 – 2019 and projections from 2020–2030 based on drug class (diazepam, lorazepam, and midazolam), by the time of action (short-acting long-acting), by indication (agitation & aggression, anxiety, alcohol withdrawal, muscle spasm, seizures, tetanus, sedation, anesthesia insomnia, and status epilepticus), by distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies) in seven key regions.

Key Segments of the Injectable Benzodiazepine Market

FMI’s study on the injectable benzodiazepines market offers information divided into three important segments— drug class, indication, time of action, distribution channel, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Drug Class

Diazepam

Lorazepam

Midazolam

Time of Action

Short Acting

Long Acting

Indication

Agitation & Aggression

Anxiety

Alcohol Withdrawal

Muscle Spasm

Seizures

Tetanus

Sedation

Anesthesia

Insomnia

Status Epilepticus

Distribution Channel

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Diagnostics Centers

