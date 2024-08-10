Vida Fire and Security Unveils Advanced Surrey Security Systems

Hampshire, UK, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Vida Fire and Security is proud to announce the launch of our latest range of Surrey Security Systems, designed to provide optimal protection for homes and businesses. For inquiries, contact us at 0800 970 4192.

At Vida Fire and Security, we offer a complete range of specialist fire safety and security services. Our offerings include Fire Alarm Systems, Intruder Alarms, CCTV Systems, Access Control Solutions, Nurse Call Systems, Fire Risk Assessments, and Electrical Installations. Our expert team is dedicated to ensuring that you get the right products at the best prices, providing optimal protection in an emergency.

About Vida Fire and Security

Vida Fire and Security is a newly established, modern, and forward-thinking company dedicated to developing innovative security solutions. Our mission is to provide top-tier security solutions that ensure the safety and peace of mind of our clients. Our team is highly qualified and committed to delivering high-quality service.

Key Features of the New Surrey Security Systems

Surveillance Cameras

Our high-resolution cameras come equipped with night vision and remote viewing capabilities. Advanced motion detection and real-time alerts enhance security, and integration with mobile devices makes monitoring easy.

Alarm Systems

We offer both wired and wireless options to suit different needs. Features include motion detection, instant alerts, and customizable settings. Our systems are designed to be easily expandable.

Access Control

Our keyless entry systems provide secure and convenient access. Customizable access levels for different users and integration with other security systems ensure comprehensive protection.

Fire and Smoke Detection

Advanced detectors provide early warning of fires and smoke. Integration with alarm systems allows for immediate response. Regular maintenance ensures optimal performance.

24/7 Monitoring

Our professional monitoring services provide around-the-clock security. Immediate response to any security alerts or breaches offers peace of mind knowing your property is always protected.

Mobile Integration

Control and monitor the security system through a user-friendly smartphone app. Receive real-time notifications and access security cameras and alarm systems remotely.

Comprehensive Fire Safety Solutions

Fire Extinguishers

We provide sales, maintenance, and installation of a wide range of fire extinguishers. Our trained engineers ensure compliance with current British standards and offer bespoke fire safety solutions tailored to your property’s needs.

Fire Alarm Systems

We install and maintain effective fire alarm systems, offering cost-effective solutions for commercial properties. Regular testing and maintenance ensure reliability.

Additional Fire Safety Services

Our services include fire beam detection systems, fire aspiration systems, fire risk assessments, and door holders and retainers. Our comprehensive approach ensures that every aspect of fire safety is covered.

Enhanced Security Measures

Alarm Systems

We install wired and wireless systems to protect against burglaries and vandalism. Our high-quality equipment ensures reliability and durability, providing comprehensive coverage of your property, including perimeter and interior protection.

Electrical Emergency Lighting

We fit effective emergency lighting systems and escape routes, ensuring safe evacuation during power failures or emergencies. Regular maintenance and testing comply with safety regulations.

CCTV Systems

Our high-definition surveillance cameras provide continuous monitoring. They act as a deterrent against criminal activities and are useful for evidence collection. You can remotely access live feeds via mobile devices.

Ensuring Optimal Performance

Expertise and Reliability

Our professional installers have extensive knowledge and experience. We ensure correct and optimal setup to guarantee system efficiency. Minimizing malfunctions, we ensure seamless operation.

Compliance and Maintenance

We perform regular checks to ensure compliance with local regulations. Scheduled maintenance keeps the system in good working condition. We update and upgrade systems to incorporate the latest technology.

Ongoing Support

We offer comprehensive warranty coverage for installation and equipment. Our ongoing support ensures quick resolution of any issues. Access expert advice and assistance whenever needed.

Get in Touch

For more information or to arrange a consultation, contact Vida Fire and Security at 0800 970 4192. Based in Farnborough, we serve Hampshire, Surrey, and the South East. Contact us for a free, no-obligation quote and discuss your security needs with our expert team.

About Vida

Vida Fire and Security Ltd was established to bring innovative and reliable security solutions to the market. Our skilled and dedicated team is committed to delivering the highest level of customer service. We continually seek and test the best quality products to ensure optimal protection for our clients.