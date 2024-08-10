RX Japan’s JFEX Summer 2024: Over 600 Japanese and International F&B Key Players Highlight Innovation

TOKYO, Japan, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — RX Japan proudly concludes JAPAN INTERNATIONAL FOOD & BEVERAGE EXPO (JFEX) Summer 2024, hosted at Tokyo Big Sight last June 19-21. JFEX Summer, which is a staple in the global food and beverage (F&B) industry calendar, gathered 18,978 visitors and featured 652 exhibitors consisting of 153 international firms and 499 Japanese companies, alongside concurrent show “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR SUMMER.

The success of its summer edition underscored JFEX’s position as the premier platform for encouraging international collaboration and innovation in the F&B scene.

A Platform for Industry Development

JFEX Summer 2024 offered a dynamic platform for industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to convene and explore the most recent trends and developments in the F&B industry. The event featured four specialised shows, each of which was meticulously curated to emphasise specific aspects of the industry.

JFEX FOOD featured a wide range of industry innovations, including traditional Japanese F&B products and innovative international food products. Attendees had the chance to discover the natural progression of flavour profiles, sustainability practices, and technological advancements that influence global food preferences.

On the other hand, JFEX MEAT & DAIRY became the perfect venue for the diverse array of innovations in meat and dairy products. Aside from the emphasis on quality, sustainability, and best practices in the industry, the specialised show gave exhibitors and visitors the opportunity to collaborate and expand their knowledge.

JFEX WINE & SPIRITS successfully offered a sophisticated area to explore the world of beverages, highlighting a curated selection of speciality cocktails, spirits, and wines. The show’s new non-alcoholic zone also provided the best platform to focus on new trends and developments in non-alcoholic drinks. Hence, this feature offered industry professionals the chance to exchange perspectives on consumer preferences, market trends, and sustainable practices in beverage production.

Lastly, JFEX PREMIUM showcased a selection of high-end international F&B products. Craftsmanship, exclusivity, and the artistry that goes into premium culinary products were highlighted in this area, which included anything from unique delicacies to luxury ingredients.

These shows not only showcased the breadth and depth of innovation within the F&B sector, but they also established relationships and collaborations among participants from all over the world that provided participants with significant opportunities.

Recognising Excellence with JFEX Awards

One of the most important aspects of JFEX Summer 2024 was the coveted JFEX AWARDS, an essential part of the event’s celebration of the sector’s outstanding achievements. Awards were given out to recognise excellent accomplishments in four categories.

The award for NEW TO JAPAN went to Bottled Link Factory Limited’s 爆菊 CHRYSANTHEMUMS TEA COCKTAIL, as their traditional seven-flavour local chrysanthemum tea successfully enticed the guests’ taste buds. With their sustainable Edible Coffee, 01 Booster (edible coffee CAFEXLATE) took home the INNOVATION prize.

Gourmet X CORP. managed to take home the WELLNESS award because of TAKUMEN LABO which showcased frozen/chilled food and noodles (ramen, udon, soba, pasta). Lastly, the WINE & SPIRITS award went to BOTTLED LINK FACTORY LIMITED’s 姜囍 PINEAPPLE & GINGER VINEGAR BOTTLED COCKTAIL because of its combination of pineapple and ginger vinegar, which was also blended with a special blend of gin and liqueur, creating a “golden ratio” cocktail.

Recognising the trailblazers bringing about positive change and establishing new standards for industry best practices, the JFEX AWARDS demonstrated RX Japan’s dedication to honouring and supporting excellence in the food and beverage sector.

Get Ready for JFEX Winter

Following up on the tremendous success of JFEX Summer 2024, RX Japan is all set to make a name for itself once again at Makuhari Messe from November 27–29, 2024, with JFEX Winter.

JFEX Winter is expected to have an even bigger and more diverse crowd than before, showcasing the newest trends, giving way to making connections, and shaping the future of the global F&B sector.

Register as a visitor for JFEX Winter via https://bit.ly/4frYEc8 or as an exhibitor at https://bit.ly/3YnS5RQ. For more details about JFEX Winter, visit https://bit.ly/3YrA4lI.