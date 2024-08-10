Boca Auto Fix Offers Repair Services for Domestic and Asian Vehicles for the Boca Raton, Area

Services Are Also Available To Florida Atlantic University Students For Their Auto Repair Needs

BOCA RATON, FL, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Boca Auto Fix is proud to serve the Boca Raton community, offering repair and maintenance services for both domestic and Asian vehicles. As a family-owned business serving residents of Boca Raton for over 40 years, we extend our expertise and care to the local community and the surrounding areas as well as students locally attending Florida Atlantic University.

Both Doug and Alissa DeLucca, owners of Boca Auto Fix, are FAU alumni and take pride in giving back to the community. “Being FAU alum and now offering my services to students is my way of giving back,” said DeLucca. “Whether you drive a domestic vehicle like a Jeep or Ford or an Asian brand like Hyundai or Toyota, we believe every vehicle in South Florida should be reliable and safe to drive. That’s why you can trust Boca Auto Fix.”

At Boca Auto Fix, we handle everything from routine oil changes, brake repairs, and tire services to more extensive repairs, ensuring your vehicle runs smoothly and reliably. “We’re proud to provide high-quality repairs backed by our 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty,” DeLucca added. As an ASE-certified master mechanic, Doug is prepared to tackle any repair project, big or small, for both domestic and Asian vehicles.

If you’re looking for exceptional auto repair in Boca Raton, look no further than Boca Auto Fix. Whether you’re a local resident or an FAU student, Doug, Alissa, and their team are here to help. Schedule your appointment today by calling 561-826-8834.