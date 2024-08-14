Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Size to Reach USD 37.6 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.1%

The global Aircraft Cabin Interior Market is projected to achieve a valuation of USD 20.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 37.6 billion by 2033, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% over the forecast period.

In recent years, the aviation industry has seen a notable rise in long-haul flights, defined as non-stop journeys lasting more than seven hours. This trend is largely driven by advancements in aircraft range capabilities, which have shortened travel times and reduced the need for multiple layovers. However, these extended flights can be challenging for passengers, often resulting in fatigue, restlessness, jet lag, and general discomfort. To address these concerns, airlines are increasingly focusing on enhancing passenger comfort by adopting more comfortable, customizable, and technologically advanced cabin interior systems.

The global air transport landscape has been significantly reshaped by the rise of low-cost airlines. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), low-cost carriers transported approximately **1.3 billion passengers** in 2018 alone. This shift has fueled a growing demand for aircraft interior refurbishment and space optimization, particularly among low-cost carriers and regional airlines.

Furthermore, the **Boeing Commercial Market Outlook** and **Airbus Market Forecast** of 2019 predict a substantial increase in global air travel demand over the next decade. This surge is expected to be driven by the addition of around **200 million** people to the middle-class category worldwide. As a result, the market for aircraft cabin interiors is poised for significant growth, capitalizing on this rising demand.

Key Takeaways

United States aircraft cabin interior market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The demand for aircraft cabin interior in Russia is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The market in China is expected to grow with a significant CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period.

“A shift from conventional systems to more soothing and comfortable interior products in long-haul flights is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period,” -comments an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market for aircraft cabin interior is highly competitive, with numerous prominent industry players making substantial investments in their production.

The key industry players are United Technologies Corporation, Zodiac Aerospace S.A., HAECO Group, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Aviointeriors S.p.A., Geven S.p.A., Bucher Group, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Turkish Cabin Interior Inc., SCI Cabin Interiors, Factorydesign and Honeywell International, Inc.

Unlock Comprehensive Insights—Read the Full Report Today!

Some recent developments in the market are:

In July 2021, HAECO Cabin Solutions and Diehl Aviation joined forces through a strategic commercial agreement. This partnership enables them to offer a comprehensive range of aircraft interior components seamlessly.

Collins Aerospace introduced an enhanced appearance for its Venue Cabin Management System in May 2021. The revamped graphical user interface (GUI) of Venue offers a streamlined and intuitive cabin control experience, maintaining a consistent look across the cabin’s touch panels and the system’s mobile device app.

Diehl Aerospace has obtained a contract extension from Boeing in February 2021 to supply the interior lighting system for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The current contract, originally set to end by the close of 2022, has been extended into the next decade through a mutual agreement. This extension reinforces Diehl Aerospace’s commitment to providing top-notch interior lighting solutions for the 787 Dreamliner and solidifies their partnership with Boeing.

Collins Aerospace introduced its cutting-edge Hypergamut™ Lighting System in June 2022. This innovative lighting solution is set to be operational by early 2024, promising enhanced capabilities and an exceptional lighting experience for various applications.

Key Segments Profiled in the Aircraft cabin interior Market Industry Survey

By Product Type:

Sidewalls/Liners

Carts

Overhead Bins

Seats

Lavatory

Monuments

Windows

Lights

IFEC

Flooring

By Aircraft Type:

Narrow Body Aircrafts

Wide Body Aircrafts

Large Body Aircrafts

By Application:

Seating System

Gallery

Cabin & Structure

Equipment & System

By Distribution Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube