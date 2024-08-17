Security in Motion: Future Electronics and NXP Host Industrial Seminar

Frankfurt, Germany, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will be collaborating with NXP to present an Industrial Seminar at the historic Hansa Coking Plant in Dortmund, Germany.

The seminar will take place on August 27, 2024, in the historic Compressor Hall of the Hansa plant, providing an inspiring setting for a day filled with insightful presentations and demonstrations of NXP’s portfolio for industrial applications.

The morning session will focus on motor and motion control, with presentations from Future Electronics and NXP on industrial motor control with the MCX family and toolset, as well as industrial motion control, human-machine interfaces (HMIs) and programmable logic controllers (PLCs) (namely i.MX processors, RT processors, and NAFE components). The afternoon will delve into industrial security, covering updates on how NXP is making microcontroller units and processors (MCUs and MPUs) secure, and ensuring industrial IoT security.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with experts from Future Electronics and NXP throughout the day. The event includes a welcoming coffee session and lunch break, with multiple opportunities for networking and discussions throughout the day. The seminar will conclude with a feedback session, farewell, and a guided tour of Kokerei Hansa, allowing participants to explore the historically significant venue.

Join Future Electronics and NXP to explore the past of Kokerei Hansa and the future of industrial applications in a professional and innovative atmosphere. This event promises a comprehensive overview of current and future technologies in industrial motor control and security.

To learn more and register for the event, click the link below: https://futureelec.wufoo.com/forms/p18ubv7h0ds47y6/

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###