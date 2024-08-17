Electro Standards Announces Model 7150: Compact 16-Channel RJ45 Switch with Auto-Fallback and GUI Control

Cranston, RI, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Electro Standards Laboratories, located in Cranston, RI, has announced a new addition to their esteemed Pathway product line: the Model 7150. This 16-Channel RJ45 RS232 A/B Copper Switch features Automatic Fallback, a Graphical User Interface (GUI), and Cascade Group Operation. Designed in a compact rackmount configuration, the Model 7150 allows users to share a single port RJ45 interface device connected to the COMMON port among two other devices connected to the A and B ports for each of the 16 channels. Users can manually configure the port position (A or B) of individual channels via the GUI or automatically through programming.

The Model 7150 provides the capability to switch or “fallback” to an alternate network path, ensuring uninterrupted operation for your devices and computers. It is specifically engineered to minimize network downtime by automatically switching to another network or computer in the event of an outage or loss of activity. This product, like all offerings on the Electro Standards website, can be fully customized to meet various application and network connection needs.

In Automatic Mode, the Model 7510 manages individual channel positioning by continuously monitoring data from ports A and B every millisecond. If no data is detected on port A for a user-defined period, the device evaluates the status of port B. If valid data is present on port B, the system switches the relevant channels to B; if port B is also inactive, the channels remain on position A. The system features a GUI panel for manual channel control and allows for individual adjustments. Pushbuttons enable synchronized switching of all channels for a single unit or for all units in the switching system (global control). The reliable switch uses gold-clad silver relays to maintain signal continuity and switch position stability during power outages. The remote port includes a 10/100 RJ45 Ethernet connection, with user setup permitting IP address assignment and secure access through password/login protection. The unit also supports cascade operation, allowing multiple supported units to be connected and operated through a single remote port interface. The unit’s status can be monitored via the front panel LEDs or through the Remote Graphical User Interface.

This model is ideal for financial institutions, airline industries, IT data centers, transportation systems, power and energy suppliers, government and defense applications, or any environment requiring reliable backup network or computer system switching to maintain critical operations.

To learn more about the Model 7150, visit the link for detailed information: Model 7150. If you’re interested in other switches with different connections, Electro Standards offers a variety of options to suit your network and application needs. For a formal quote on any copper switch, visit the website. Electro Standards’ products are available for export, and government agencies should contact Electro Standards for GSA pricing on Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) network switches.

