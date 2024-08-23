Lucintel Forecasts Honeycomb Core Material Market to Reach $1,170 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Aug-23 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the honeycomb core material market is projected to reach an estimated $1,170 million by 2030 from $709.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increased excellent mechanical performance of honeycomb core, increasing demand for lightweight materials, and robust growth of the end uses. The major drivers for this market are increased excellent mechanical performance of honeycomb core, increasing demand for lightweight materials, and robust growth of the end uses.

Browse 71 figures / charts and 50 tables in this 126 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in honeycomb core material market end use (aerospace, defense, marine and, others), product type (nomex, aluminium, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that aerospace will remain the largest end use due to increase in aircraft production and increasing demand for lightweight materials in modern aircraft to reduce the structural weight and improve fuel economy. Defense is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Nomex is expected to remain the largest product segment and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its lightweight and very good mechanical properties, and this is why it is used in various aerospace applications.

Download sample by clicking on honeycomb core material market

North America is expected to remain the largest market for honeycomb core material because of growing aerospace industry in the region with increasing use of lightweight materials. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Hexcel, The Gill Corporation, Euro Composites, and Plascore and others are the major suppliers in the honeycomb core material market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Large Diameter Pipe Market

Swiss Diagnostic Imaging Market

Connected Health Device Market

Roofing Material Market

US HVAC Equipment Market

Small Diameter Pipe Market