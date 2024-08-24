Electro Standards Laboratories’ R&D Capabilities in Power Storage, Control Systems, and More

Cranston, RI, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Electro Standards Laboratories has been an innovator in electrical engineering and design since 1976 with expertise in power and control systems. Electro Standards Laboratories’ Research & Development Team has been designing electronic products to support power plants, materials test laboratories, telecommunications and other applications for various industries such as Oil & Gas, Marine Energy, Aerospace, Electrical Power, Manufacturing, IT, Military and more. Our team of Scientists and engineers have developed solutions for many applications including aircraft launch & arrest systems and simulations, super capacitor uninterruptible power supplies that utilize lithium-ion capacitors and hybrid power designs using a combination of batteries and capacitors.

ESL has expertise in power electronics for energy storage and management systems. Our SCups product line utilizes Lithium-Ion Supercapacitors which are recognized for significant advantages over battery UPS. These products are ideal for renewable energy systems such as solar power systems. They provide low maintenance, long life service with a wide temperature range. They also provide load leveling to adjust for peaks and power reduction cycles. They are ideal for remote systems where primary power can be interrupted. Typical applications include remote locations with intermittent grid power grid. These units are available in different VDC offerings, in board or encased configurations that can be customized for any application requirement.

Electro Standards Laboratories R&D engineers and scientists also have years of experience in control system technology. Their expertise of developing electronics, digital signal-based control, and coordination of multiple motor systems to brake or arrest large moving inertial mass. Applications have included arrest landing planes on aircraft carriers, as well as the development of sensorless and sensor minimized linear motor controllers to launch aircraft from aircraft carriers. These capabilities are a crucial asset to both commercial and military Aerospace industries.

Electro Standards Laboratories has also collaborated with local colleges and universities to create Ocean Wave Energy Harvesting Systems and sensor buoys that were designed to convert wave motion into electricity. ESL is seeking any organization that would be interested in further developing and commercializing this technology and its applications.

ESL has the capability to design, build and deliver prototypes within our own manufacturing facility in Cranston, RI, USA. We can also provide our contract engineering services to work alongside your staff at any location.

We are a proud Seaport NXG Prime Contractor #N00178-19-D-7569 supporting all U.S. Navy needs. We are also ITAR registered with the DDTC. We invite partnering opportunities with universities, and/or other R&D companies for any possible innovations.

To learn more about ESL’s Wave Energy, Power Storage & Management Systems, Control Systems R&D, Fiber Optic Communications & more of Electro Standards capabilities, visit ESL’s R&D Webpage.

