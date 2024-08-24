Armsons Barlow Completes New Free to Use Car Park Scheme in Swadlincote

London, UK, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Leading Derby-based project managers, construction cost consultants and building surveyors Armsons Barlow have completed the project to deliver a new car park in Swadlincote, South Derbyshire.

The scheme was undertaken on behalf of South Derbyshire District Council and represents a key part of the town’s broader regeneration project, aimed at enhancing local infrastructure and supporting the vitality of local businesses.

The project involved the demolition and clearance of several abandoned and derelict buildings, including the former Banks House and Bretby View.

The team from main contractor Cawarden stripped the site, demolished all concrete obstructions, including slabs, foundations, and drainage systems, before creating a new car park with associated drainage, kerb lines, retaining walls, access and landscaping.

The completed free to use car park covers over 2,000m² of tarmac with 54 spaces including eight EV charging points, with three of these designed to be extra wide to make them accessible for wheelchair users. The car park has been created to serve the town centre, ease parking constraints and foster economic activity.

The project has also introduced a ‘pocket park’ which features a granite path that loops through the site, leading to a well-crafted circular seating area and is planted with over 200 native copper beech trees, creating a serene green space for both residents and visitors to enjoy.

Armsons Barlow worked alongside structural and civil engineers ABA Consulting Engineers, principal designers CJ Consilium Ltd and main contractors Cawarden.

Commenting on the project, Sally Walters, director of Armsons Barlow, said:

“We are delighted to have completed this significant project in Swadlincote, which not only provides essential parking facilities but also enhances the landscape of the town with the addition of attractive green spaces.

“The successful delivery of this project reinforces our commitment to supporting local communities through sustainable development.”

Over the past 50 plus years, Armsons Barlow has been involved in many award-winning schemes, including transforming the historic Roundhouse on Pride Park into a £51m engineering, technology, and construction campus for Derby College.

Other projects include Glasshouse College – Ruskin Mill Trust, housed in the former Royal Doulton factory in Stourbridge’s Glass Quarter and 400 Hall, a state-of-the-art flexible performance theatre for Repton Hall School.

At the end of 2021, Armsons joined forces with chartered quantity surveyors and building surveyors Barlow & Associates to create Armsons Barlow and relocated from their long-standing home on Brick Row in Darley Abbey to Vernon Street in Derby.

