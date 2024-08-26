Enteral Feeding Devices Market | Life-Sustaining Technology

Enteral Feeding Devices Industry Overview

The global enteral feeding devices market size was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030. Growing geriatric population has resulted in increased incidences of diabetes, severe pancreatitis, and other gastrointestinal diseases, which aids market growth.

Adoption of the “Feed Early Enteral Diet Adequately for Maximum Effect” (FEED ME) protocol in surgical trauma ICUs in the U.S. enables subsidies on these devices. Technological advancements such as the introduction of tri-funnel replacement G-tubes and J-tubes with reverse balloon designs are also expected to aid in growth during the forecast period.

Numerous NCBI studies suggest that people over 65 years pose a higher risk of developing chronic illnesses including Parkinson’s and nervous system disorders. The global population aged 60 years and older is expected to increase from around 1 billion in 2020 to about 1.4 billion in 2030 and is expected to double by 2050 to reach around 2.1 billion. The number of elderly patients with critical illnesses has increased significantly over the past few years.

The risk of malnutrition and frailty among the geriatric population with comorbidities, such as stroke, depression, and dementia, is much higher, mainly owing to various age-related changes in body composition and muscle mass. This results in a reduced ability to perform Activities of Daily Living (ADLs), thereby increasing the risk of falls or injuries.

Key Companies profiled:

• Conmed Corporation

• C.R.Bard

• Cook Medical

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Moog Inc.

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• Danone Medical Nutrition

• Kimberly-Clark

• Abbott Nutrition

• B Braun Melsungen AG

• Avanos Medical, Inc.

• Cardinal Health

• Applied Medical Technology, Inc.

• Vygon India

• Fidmi Medical

• ALCOR Scientific

• Amsino International, Inc.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Segmentation

Grand view research has segmented the global enteral feeding devices market based on product, age group, indication, end-use, and region:

Enteral Feeding Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Giving Set

• Enteral Feeding Pump

• Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Device

• Low Profile Gastrostomy Device

• Nasogastric Tube

• Gastrostomy Tube

Enteral Feeding Devices Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Adults

• Pediatrics

Enteral Feeding Devices Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Alzheimer’s

• Nutrition Deficiency

• Cancer Care

• Diabetes

• Chronic Kidney Diseases

• Orphan Diseases

• Dysphagia

• Pain Management

• Malabsorption/GI Disorder/Diarrhea

• Others

Enteral Feeding Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Hospitals

o Cardiology

o Neurology

o Critical Care (ICU)

o Oncology

o Others

• Home Care

Enteral Feeding Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Spain `

o Italy

o Russia

o Sweden

o Norway

o Denmark

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Thailand

o Singapore

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• MEA

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

Recent Developments

• In September 2023, Cardinal Health launched Kangaroo OMNI enteral feeding pump, intended to give patients undergoing enteral feeding more options to suit their individual needs over the course of their enteral feeding journey.

• In August 2023, Cardinal Health launched its next-generation NTrainerTM System 2.0, a medical device intended to shorten the length of stay in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for premature and newborn infants by assisting them in developing the oral coordination skills necessary for the transition to independent feeding more quickly. The NTrainerTM System gives parents confidence in their newborns’ progress and potential for success after discharge by giving clinicians the objective data they need to monitor an infant’s development of pre-feeding skills through real-time assessment technology.