Enteric Disease Testing Market – Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth By 2030

The global enteric disease testing market size is expected to reach USD 4.68 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for rapid diagnosis in order to treat diseases such as cholera, and other diarrheal diseases, rise in the aging population accompanied by unhygienic living conditions, and growing application of medical testing for enteric diseases are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The growth is further attributed to rising healthcare expenditure, supportive government initiatives, and augmenting disease prevalence rate. Economic and environmental factors such as poor sanitation and the rising population living below the poverty line with no access to hygienic food and water supply are attributed to the growing incidence rate of the infections and thus propel the market growth.

According to the database of Bill and Melinda Gate Foundation, enteric diseases were responsible for about 500,000 deaths each year and these are anticipated to increase further. The highest mortality rate was observed amongst people above 75 years of age followed by children under 5 years of age.

Strategic initiatives by healthcare federal bodies such as the WHO and UNICEF, to manage the disease fatality effectively are expected to assist market growth. These agencies are working towards promoting widespread testing of people for such infections by conducting awareness programmes and healthcare camps. They also fund local agencies in third world countries to limit the spread of these infections.

Bacterial enteric disease testing market segment dominated with the largest revenue share and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030 due to a higher occurrence of these infections. According to research conducted by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, around four to six million people die annually due to bacterial infection-induced diarrhea.

The parasitic enteric disease testing market is expected to register significant growth with CAGR of 1.9%. The WHO has estimated over 200 million people to be infected annually by parasites such as giardia lamblia, cryptosporidium, and E. histolytica.

Europe dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 39.0% in 2022, owing to rising geriatric population base, increasing number of immigrants, and rising patient awareness levels coupled with relatively higher healthcare expenditures in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Government efforts in countries such as Japan, China, and India to increase awareness and promote higher testing are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Industry players are constantly fueling the market with new product launches or upgrading the existing technology. In January 2015, Biomerica filed a patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a test used in the detection of gastrointestinal disorder.

Apart from technology innovation, many industry players are collaborating to use each other’s strengths and are formulating strategic alliances in order to incur higher profits. For instance, in May 2017, Quest diagnostics announced a collaboration with PeaceHealth to enhance the service through high-value design and innovation.

List of Key Players in the Enteric Disease Testing Market

Abbott

BD

Biomerica

BIOMÉRIEUX

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cepheid

Coris BioConcept

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Meridian Bioscience

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

