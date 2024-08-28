Molecular Cytogenetics Market 2030 – Consumables Segment Dominates the Industry

Molecular Cytogenetics Market Growth & Trends

The global molecular cytogenetics market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.46 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030. Rising penetration of molecular cytogenetics in clinical pathological testing, growing inclination towards targeted cancer treatment, and increasing focus on personalized medicine are the key factors driving growth. In addition, the increasing incidence of genetic disorders, technological advancements in the field of molecular cytogenetics, and rising R&D activities are anticipated to drive market expansion over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the cytogenetic analysis carried out through the integration of high throughput sequencers is another factor that is expected to significantly boost growth in the coming years. A number of scientists and researchers integrate NGS with cytogenetics laboratories as they are compliant with one another. Thus, with a significant drop in sequencing prices, the market is estimated to grow at a substantial pace.

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market for molecular cytogenetics. Due to the shift in testing priorities, molecular cytogenetics laboratories were being redirected to conduct COVID-19 diagnostic testing. Furthermore, the increased focus on public health genomics has highlighted the value of molecular cytogenetics in population-based genomic surveillance and tracking disease spread, contributing to the development of effective public health strategies. Thus, the high incidence of diagnostic testing during the pandemic has fueled the growth of the market for molecular cytogenetics.

Increasing incidences of genetic disorders such as Down syndrome, Thalassemia, and Cystic Fibrosis are anticipated to fuel segment growth during the projected timeframe. For instance, according to WHO estimates, about 10 out of every 1000 people are affected with genetic disorders, which is approximately 70-80 million people globally. Moreover, rising strategic initiatives by operating players for technological advancements in cytogenetic tools are projected to propel the market for molecular cytogenetics. For instance, in October 2022, Genoox partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific to introduce the CytoScan Automated Interpretation and Reporting (AIR) solution. This tool is expected to ease cytogenetic research data analysis.

Molecular Cytogenetics Market Report Highlights

Based on application, the oncology segment dominated the market with a share of 39.70% in 2022, due to the capability of the CGH technology to avail detailed studies for cancer etiology

Based on product, consumables dominated the segment with a share of 39.51% in 2022, owing to the increasing knowledge and awareness regarding genetic diseases and personalized medicines

Based on technology, the comparative genomic hybridization segment dominated the market for molecular cytogenetics in 2022 due to the rising technological advancements for better chromosomal analysis

Based on end-use, the clinical & research laboratories segment held a majority of the revenue share in 2022. On the other hand, the pharmaceutical & biotech companies segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

In 2022, North America dominated the industry owing to the rising technological advancements, improving healthcare infrastructure, the presence of major players, and the increasing number of drug trials and their approvals in the region

List of Key Players in the Molecular Cytogenetics Market

Danaher

MetaSystems

BIOVIEW

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott,

Illumina, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Oxford Gene Technology

PerkinElmer Inc.

