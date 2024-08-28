Woodside Dental Care Offers Customized Mouthguards for Local Fall Athletes

Assonet, MA, 2024-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — The calendar may still say summer, but fall sports are well underway at local towns and schools. Unfortunately, with those fall activities comes the potential for concussions, particularly if young athletes use the wrong type of mouthguard.

“Boil-and-bite mouthguards that many young athletes use offer a false sense of security because these pieces do not always maintain their initial shape. Or the athlete alters the shape to make it more comfortable and to appear like they still have protection,” said Dr. Derek Cornetta, DDS, owner of Woodside Dental Care at 36 South Main Street in Assonet. “With the shape of the mouthguard altered, the mouthguard may not hold the jaws in place after a blow to the head. And that increases the likelihood of concussion.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately one in five high school athletes will experience a concussion during their sport. Custom-fitted mouthguards can reduce the risk of concussions by 82 percent compared to over-the-counter mouthguards according to the American Dental Association.

“There’s additional research as well, most notably a study published in the Journal of Dental Research, which found that mouthguards can reduce the force of impact to the brain by 20-40 percent,” said Dr. Cornetta. “Unfortunately, many parents go with the over-the-counter option because it’s easier and meets the requirements of their child’s respective league. When you consider the short-term implications of a concussion—medical visits, missed school time, etc.—and the potential long-term effects of that injury, an annual cost of a customized mouthguard pales by comparison.”

Woodside Dental Care recently launched a program to make customized mouthguards available to local athletes from grades 6-12 for $99. This includes the fitting and the mouthguard. Typically, the mouthguard is available 10 days after the fitting.

