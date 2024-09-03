In-building Wireless Market Insights: Opportunities and Challenges Ahead

The global in-building wireless market size is expected to reach USD 38.66 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the increase in the utilization of smart devices such as wearables and IoT devices and the rising availability of the internet. In-building wireless solutions offer the required infrastructure to handle the growing number of smart devices and provide seamless connectivity for users.

With the advent of Industry 4.0, manufacturers aim to deploy in-building wireless solutions across various application areas, including Robotics, Intelligent Process Automation (IPA), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Process Automation (RPA), remote site monitoring, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and drone surveillance. These applications demand low latency, high bandwidth, and secure networks. In-building wireless solutions enable enterprises to independently operate scalable and reliable networks that support their current business use cases.

In-building Wireless Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering, By Business Model (Distributed Antenna System (DAS), Small Cells, Wi-Fi, Hybrid Systems, Cellular/3G/4G/5G), By Building Size, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

The deployment of 5G networks is transforming the in-building wireless market by driving the demand for improved indoor capacity and coverage. With 5G offering low latency and ultra-fast speeds, users expect seamless connectivity within buildings. This necessitates in-building wireless solutions such as Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), small cells, and indoor repeaters to circulate 5G signals indoors effectively. In addition, the use of the mmWave spectrum in 5G requires creative methods to overcome propagation challenges, making in-building solutions vital for extending coverage.

Enterprises across various industries are set to leverage 5G-enabled applications to enhance customer experiences and productivity, thus increasing the demand for reliable indoor connectivity solutions. Furthermore, 5G provides prospects to improve emergency communications and public safety within buildings. The deployment of 5G networks is reshaping the in-building wireless landscape, with businesses presenting innovative and scalable solutions poised to succeed in this evolving market.

In-building Wireless Market Report Highlights:

Based on offering, the infrastructure segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 62% in 2023. The ability of in-building infrastructure to overcome the challenges posed by building materials like steel, concrete, and low-emissivity glass, which can block or weaken cellular signals, increasing its demand in the market.

Based on building size, the small & medium size buildings segment is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2030. This is due to the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective in-building wireless solutions essential for various commercial and residential spaces

Based on business model, the service segment led the market in 2023. This growth is driven by the rising adoption of IoT and AI technologies in various industries delivered efficiently by service providers

Based on application, the transportation & logistics segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. This anticipated growth is driven by the increasing need for advanced in-building wireless solutions to support the evolving demands of the transportation and logistics sectors

North America dominated with a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2023. North America, including the U.S. and Canada, features well-established infrastructures that drive high demand for in-building wireless solutions



In-building Wireless Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global in-building wireless market report based on offering, building size, business model, application, and region:

In-building Wireless Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)

Infrastructure Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Small Cells Wi-Fi Hybrid Systems Cellular/3G/4G/5G

Services

In-building Wireless Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)

Service Providers

Enterprises

Neutral Host Operators

In-building Wireless Building Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)

Large Buildings

Small & Medium Size Buildings

In-building Wireless Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)

Commercial Campuses

Government

Transportation & Logistics

Hospitality

Industrial & Manufacturing

Education

Healthcare

Entertainment & Sports Venues

Others

In-building Wireless Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2030)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

UAE

South Africa

KSA

List of Key Players in the In-building Wireless Market:

Airspan Networks

Cobham Limited

CommScope, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

JMA Wireless

Nokia

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

TE Connectivity

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

