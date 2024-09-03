Confidential Computing Market Challenges 2030 Addressing Safety and Handling Concerns

The global confidential computing market size is anticipated to reach USD 153,843.1 million by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 64.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. As cyberattacks become more advanced, it’s clear that traditional encryption methods aren’t enough to protect data while it’s being used. Confidential computing helps by keeping data encrypted even during processing, which protects it from breaches. This method also guards against threats from insiders and persistent attackers who might try to access sensitive information. Because of the increasing number and complexity of cyber threats, many organizations are now using confidential computing as a key part of their cybersecurity plans.

With more focus on digital sovereignty, there’s a growing need for confidential computing to keep control over data and follow local laws. Countries and organizations want to protect their data during processing, even when using global cloud services. Confidential computing helps by creating secure environments that meet local data protection rules. This is especially important for industries dealing with sensitive or classified information, where controlling data processes is crucial.

New technologies, like better Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) and advanced encryption, are making confidential computing more effective. Improvements in both hardware and software are reducing the performance impact, making it more practical and efficient. These advancements are making it easier for different industries to adopt confidential computing. As technology progresses, these solutions are becoming more integrated and user-friendly.

Confidential Computing Market Report Highlights:

Based on component, the software segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 44.9% in 2023. The need for high-performance computing in businesses is leading to the use of advanced hardware like Intel’s 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors. As companies manage more complex data, they need strong computing power for security and better performance

Based on application, the data security segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 36.68% in 2023. The use of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity is transforming how organizations identify and respond to threats. AI improves Security Operations Centers by offering automated responses, advanced threat detection, and continuous monitoring, which helps manage the increasing complexity as well as volume of cyber-attacks

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 54.3% in 2023. The growth of hybrid IT environments, where industries use cloud services and on-premises data centers, is boosting the adoption of confidential computing. This technology allows businesses to use the cloud’s flexibility while securely processing sensitive data locally

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 37.39% in 2023. North America is expected to maintain its lead in the global market due to its strong network of tech companies and cloud providers. The region’s focus on digital transformation and advanced secure data processing solutions supports its

List of Key Players in the Confidential Computing Market

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Arm Limited

Fortanix

Google

IBM

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

Swisscom

